Malcolm X once said, "You're not to be so blind with patriotism that you can't face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does or says it."
I commend the Republican representatives and senators who voted to impeach.
I wonder what would happen to George H.W. Bush if he was a member of today's Republican Party. In 1974, he went to the president and said he had to resign. The president announced his resignation on Aug. 8.
The elections of 1960, 1968 and 2000 were extremely close; however, Nixon, Humphrey and Gore conceded for the sake of the country.
I think it's time to read 2 Chronicles 7:14; Proverbs 8:13 and 13:31.
LuAnn Meyer
Hastings
