In response to the Op/Ed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in the Jan. 29 Hastings Tribune, I recommend he research the KXL Pipeline before he claims that its demise is injurious to United States energy independence.
The KXL Pipeline was a conduit for hauling tar sands sludge (not crude oil) across the United States to a port on the Gulf of Mexico for export on the world market.
In fact, the sludge is so dirty that even when refined it does not meet standards for use here in the Unites States.
Yes, it would have provided some temporary jobs and as few as 30 permanent jobs; however, the risk to rivers, streams and the Ogallala Aquifer should not be minimized.
As has been said many times, “it’s all risk and no reward.”
Again, do your research, sir.
Oh, and, while you’re at it, please do something about the lack of eminent domain laws here in Nebraska.
Cathie Genung
Hastings
