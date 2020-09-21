In contentious times, I am reminded that democracy has a spirit, not just a form.
This profoundly fundamental truth gave me pause the other day; in part, out of reverence to our forebears and their pursuit of a more just and perfect union, and, in part, out of a need to turn and face the firestorm of lies and corruption emanating from the White House.
Instead of getting better, as one would hope, the torrent of hateful rhetoric and dishonesty has gotten worse, amplified by the president and his train of political enablers, right-wing media and conspiracy theorists.
The resulting conflict is not some benign or distant concern or conception. It’s real; it’s purposeful and it’s destructive, giving cover to bad actors and stimulating the worst impulses in otherwise good people.
Like the father and his two sons at Wal-Mart the other day who lied to the poor mask-checker at the door and then turned to me and smiled before entering the store without face coverings.
Or the people who continue to steal and destroy the Biden signs in my front yard. Or the Hastings mother who publicly declared that her kids would not be wearing face coverings at school, no matter what public health officials had to say. “We do it the Adams Central way,” she bellowed.
Or the thousands of Trump supporters crowded shoulder to shoulder at the president’s recent indoor rally in Nevada. Or the 1,500 Republican Trumpeteers seated elbow to elbow on the South Lawn of the White House.
No masks. No social-distancing. And no regard whatsoever for the state and local health directives, much less the warnings and recommendations of the president’s own Centers for Disease Control.
I fear a darkness has fallen over much of the country. And Hastings is no exception.
Not in every corner, or to the exclusion of every precious source of light; but it’s here just the same — and it’s taking hold.
No less than eight members of the president’s campaign/administration have been indicted for federal crimes, including lying to the FBI. Many more of his senior cabinet officials and advisors have willfully resigned in order to avoid the stain of this corrupt administration.
In a free and just society, without truth, there can be no lasting law or order.
It’s time now for each and every one of us — regardless of party — to demonstrate for all who would see that we are better than Donald Trump’s America. And then act like it.
Jeff Oates
Hastings
