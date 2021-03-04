It is probably just a coincidence that gasoline was $2.05 before the first of the year but it cost $2.65 on March 1.
Also, my small CD from last fall at 2.25 percent had to be renewed in January at the rate of .065.
Neither probably had anything to do with the change in administration?
Oh, it also came to me that a possible reason for our president wanting to make citizens out of a million-and-a-half undocumented immigrants is to offset the million and a half of babies that were killed by abortion in the eight years that he was vice president.
Makes sense now!
Edward Bourg
Roseland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.