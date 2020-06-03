I just got back from the grocery store.
With a nod and apologies to Paul McCartney, the Beatles, and Eleanor Rigby, I find myself wondering aloud about "All the thoughtless people. Where do they all come from?"
Nearly half of the people I encountered at the store weren’t wearing face masks, which is about the same number as the week before, and the week before that. Unbelievable!
Despite what some political and business leaders would have us believe, we are still in the middle of a deadly serious pandemic, having confirmed over 1.8 million cases of the Covid19 virus and 105,000 deaths nationwide.
As troubling as these numbers are, deficiencies in testing and reporting obscure the true scale of the problem, which continues to grow in Nebraska.
How is it possible, then, that so many people in Hastings refuse to do their part to keep our community safe from this highly contagious, life-threatening virus for which there is virtually no effective treatment and no vaccine.
According to health experts at every level, up to 40 percent of the people infected with the Covid19 virus never develop any symptoms whatsoever and, as a result, are unknowingly infecting others.
Even those who do develop symptoms, are shedding the virus before they do. The primary means of transmission, we know, is through the very air we breathe.
Like it or not, we are all connected. What I do affects you — and what you do affects me.
When I wear my protective face mask, I don’t wear it to make a political statement or to excite the fashion police. I wear it to help keep you—and the people you care about — safe. That’s what good neighbors do; they look out for each other.
There is no good reason for someone not to wear a face mask when other people are around. It reduces the spread of the virus, lowers the risk of infection — and it saves lives.
The Centers for Disease Control, Nebraska health officials, and our own regional health department all recommend it.
One can bluster and argue that it’s inconvenient, or uncomfortable, or somehow unflattering or politically incorrect. But those are embarrassingly irresponsible excuses for putting someone else’s life at risk.
When it comes to public health, if you’re not doing the right thing, you’re doing the wrong thing. It’s that simple.
The reckless irony of it all is inescapable, as the very people who choose not to wear a face mask are putting not only themselves but their own friends and families at risk, right along with the rest of us.
Unfortunately, in every crowd one can usually find a few obstinately selfish individuals who insist on ignoring the warnings and recommendations of health professionals, whether out of ignorance, stubborn indifference or a fundamental disregard for others.
The president of the United States, for one, comes to mind.
But even he, with the privilege of daily testing and the best taxpayer funded healthcare in the world, requires his White House staff — and the people around him — to wear face masks.
So, for all the in-store shoppers, business owners, retirees, service employees and workers in the Hastings community, please be a good neighbor and put your masks on.
Cause if you don’t do it now, we’ll all surely pay for it later.
Thank you!
Jeff Oates
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.