About the time I was digging into the Jan. 29 Hastings Tribune, there was a man in a safety green vest leisurely walking our street and taking notes.
Since this phenomenon corresponded with the latest burst of crocodile tears from the city fathers about pedestrian safety and convenience, perhaps this was a manifestation of enforcing the snow ordinance.
Or not, since the city council recently weakened the snow removal ordinance, which hardly matters inasmuch as it seems to be largely unenforced.
And it would be nice to broach this matter without being met with the shopworn “the police have better things to do” whine.
Since I can’t walk two blocks to the grocery store without getting out into the traffic lanes of one of the city’s busiest streets, I wonder how many Hastingsites wouldn’t prefer getting a fat, clumsy old man out of their way to yet another speed trap.
City ordinances are enforced not by police but by inspectors. Since many of Hastings’ ordinances concern themselves with construction, of which there is relatively little in the winter, the department probably could spare a man a half-day or two a week when it’s snowy to enforce said ordinance.
This inspector could collect enough fines to more than pay for his time and, if he started at eight, be done in time to be first in line at the pizza buffet.
This transportation re-imagining will probably result in more Pioneer Spirit Trail, a nice feature for recreational use, but unhelpful for the city’s quotidian needs.
Fritz Buckallew
Hastings
