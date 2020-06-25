Deaths from traffic accidents over the last three years have averaged 37,200 per year. Deaths from influenza over the last three years have averaged 40,700 per year (including the H1N1 epidemic in 2018).
Deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in a little under five months are at 120,000 and expected to be 200,000 by the end of September (still not a full year.)
The pandemic is real and is serious.
We also hear that we have tested more than any other country. But the U.S. has a large population compared to most other countries.
For example, Denmark has tested 14.3% of its population while the U.S. has tested only 7.7%. Denmark also has an infection rate and a death rate that is 1/3 of ours.
In fact, at least 24 countries have tested a larger portion of their population than we have. And many others started the testing before we did and were able to curtail the spread of the pandemic before it needed the rate of testing that the U.S. now requires.
The purpose of testing is to find those infected with the virus and quarantine them. And then, to trace all their contacts over the last few days and to quarantine them.
The goal of such a program is to find as many infected people as possible, not to curtail testing to avoid embarrassment.
Finally, we get to masks.
I totally agree that a person has the right to not wear a mask if all it did was protect him/her from infection.
But when wearing a mask protects others from you (which is the case here), you don’t have such a right.
Not wearing a mask tells others that you don’t care about them or you are just plain uninformed.
We can do better.
Bert Peterson
Hastings
