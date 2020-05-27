My family visited Parkview Cemetery on Memorial Day.
We were impressed with the playing of Taps by Louie Eckhardt and Erin Beave at 3 p.m.
Having attended many early morning ceremonies we were happy to see a nice-sized crowd.
It would be neat if they could continue this tradition as well as the usual flag ceremony.
This gesture gives visitors the opportunity to honor vets throughout the day.
Thank you to Mr. Eckhardt, Mr. Beave and all participating musicians for this moving tribute.
Cindy Beahm
Hastings
