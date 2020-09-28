I agree with Sharon Krienert that “President Trump is tough” (Voice of the People, Aug. 31).
He is tough to watch when he embraces dictators and disparages our democratic allies. He is tough to listen to when he calls the press “the enemy of the people.”
The press is not the enemy. Vladimir Putin is the enemy.
Trump wilted on the world stage in Helsinki, Finland, in July 2018 when he defended Putin instead of the U.S. intelligence community over Russian election interference. Russia also interfered with our military without any consequence.
It has been 75 years since the end of World War II. We should be wary of a leader who uses God and religion for political purposes, holds rallies to spread lies and propaganda, uses conspiracy theories to undermine western democracy, and demands loyalty to himself instead of the constitution.
We must believe in reality and morality for democracy to be successful. We deserve better than a president who attacks facts as “fake news” and associates with corrupt individuals.
Pam Johnson claimed that “Biden has no agenda” and “would destroy America” (Voice of the People, Sept. 10).
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will defend the Constitution and fight for freedom and justice for all Americans. They will work with our NATO allies to deal with threats from Russia, China, and elsewhere.
I do agree with Johnson that this is an important election. We must choose between constitutional democracy and corrupt authoritarianism.
Please vote.
Andrew Kehr
Hastings
