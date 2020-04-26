I work in the beef industry and I am a medical operations officer in the Nebraska Army National Guard. My wife teaches at a local college.

We love living in the Hastings area, in Nebraska and in the greatest country in the world, and we never take that for granted.

More than 20% of the workforce at my job has tested positive for the coronavirus with social distancing and 14-day quarantines. I'm certain it's near 50%, including asymptomatic cases.

We are deemed "essential services." Title or not, cattle still need fed and doctored. "Essential services" is a misnomer at best.

Every person who had a job prior to this is essential, or you wouldn't have had a job.

This is federalism/representative government at its finest, allowing local leaders to make the best decisions based on state and federal guidance.

I am very concerned with the perpetuation of the coronavirus by shelter-in-place/shutdown policies.

The fastest way to slow the spread is to dead-end this virus by exposing it to the large portions of our population who are under 65 and healthy — "the wildfire method."

This includes K-12 and college students (the healthiest population). If you have pre-existing conditions and/or over 65, have enough personal accountability to safeguard yourself.

Current methods will lead to longer virus duration, more unemployment, reduction of our economy etc. — "the smoldering method."

We have learned the virus is more virulent but less deadly than originally thought.

We need to get back to being Nebraskans.

