As a former parent and current grandparent of students attending Hastings Public Schools, I’ve seen firsthand the quality education our students receive in HPS.
I’ve also seen the committed staff, working long hours to make sure every student is prepared for the next step in their journey and I’ve also seen the diligent efforts of an administration focused on budgets and bottom lines.
In 2014, I was a member of the original elementary schools’ facilities task force, charged with determining the best route to follow considering aging buildings, changing demographics and evolving residential areas.
Our committee made some tough decisions regarding neighborhood schools but ultimately settled on a plan to benefit our students AND our bottom line. We started with six elementary buildings and ultimately worked our way to five with expanded footprints and larger student capabilities.
During our deliberations we recognized the need for a single location for a city-wide preschool.
Our preschools, currently located across the city, are in compliance with state and federal law and come with costs.
A single location would centralize the services and streamline resources. Morton Elementary School fits the bill. The added benefit of a centralized space for administration allows HPS to vacate current buildings used for that purpose.
Business owners and leaders of the community will point to the economic benefit of having renovated elementary schools and a centralized preschool. Those are important points when attracting new businesses to Hastings.
Voters will tell you they like a levy neutral plan to make the improvements. Voting for this plan will not increase taxes but will take advantage of the refinancing of current bonds.
Parents and grandparents will tell you, it’s the right thing to do for our students.
The renovation of a 90-year old neighborhood school allows us to invest in our students AND in our future.
These are uncertain times, to be sure. But we need to keep our students our priority.
Please consider voting FOR “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future.” Vote FOR the bond issue to renovate Morton School.
Colleen Adam
Hastings
