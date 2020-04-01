In order to endure the rest of 2020, we need to understand the impact on the economy of our “stay at home policy” versus the deaths from the COVID-19 virus.
On the COVID-19 side, we see that it has a significantly higher rate of infection than the flu and is many times as lethal as the flu. If there was no intervention, the deaths are estimated at 1.5 million to 2.4 million. But with a well-managed intervention the total deaths may be limited to 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.
Bottom line is there will be an intervention effort, which includes a “stay at home policy.” No politician can withstand deaths of Americans in the millions.
On the other hand, intervention, including a “stay at home policy,” will do significant damage to our economy over the rest of 2020. Goldman Sachs’ economic forecasts for the rest of 2020 with a “stay at home policy” are:
Unemployment rate of 15% by mid-year. The increase in unemployment benefits in the stimulus bill will help the unemployed, particularly the lower paid unemployed.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP- dollar value of all finished goods and services produced in U.S.)
Decrease of 9% in the 1st quarter just ended 3/31/2020
Decrease of 34% in the 2nd quarter ending 6/30/2020
Increase of 19% in the 3rd quarter ending 9/30/2020
The increase in the 3rd quarter will still leave a net decrease in GDP of 6.2% for 2020, the worse since the Great Depression. The stock market losses since February suggest investors agree with Goldman Sachs.
It is imperative to understand that GDP is the dollar value of all finished goods and services produced in the U.S. — basically everything anyone buys. The above reductions in GDP means a large portion of the economy disappears which suggests shortages and higher prices along with high unemployment.
While it is important to avoid the COVID-19 virus, we must also look at the rest of 2020 as an economist not just as a survivor.
Caution and frugality may pay big dividends for each.
