I read State Sen. Steve Halloran's op/ed suggesting herd immunity as a solution to coronavirus (Hastings Tribune, April 14).
Just one question to you, Mr. Halloran. Would you volunteer your own exposure to get herd immunity started?
If you continue to advocate such an idea, you should call it something else besides "herd immunity."
It lacks dignity. We are not herding animals.
Do you honestly believe in this "herd immunity" theory, senator? Or, with this notion, are you pandering to a certain faction of the electorate?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.