What is happening to our country? We’re losing our freedoms and, thanks to the Democrats, we’re going to lose a lot more.
They are getting so bold that they just come out and say what they are going to do.
Look at what has happened with President Trump and the rally he had.
The Democrats are using the riots against the Trump supporters and Republicans. If you think about it, it was a peaceful rally. Then, you had some activists within the crowd and they are the ones who started it.
I also believe Black Lives Matter and Antifa were within the crowd.
Our FBI is a farce. At the inauguration, they brought in more National Guard and peacekeepers than we did for Iraq and Afghanistan together.
I think the Democrats wanted a reason to impeach President Trump a second time because they hate him so much, so they are using the riot as a reason.
Nebraska has a shameful senator in Ben Sasse, who has indicated he could vote for impeachment.
Sasse needs to be recalled. He likes to hear himself talk.
I don’t think there is any proof that anything was said in President Trump’s speech to incite the riot. He told the crowd to go peacefully to the Capital.
Trump supporters had every right to be in Washington, D.C., because they were contesting the election. It is a shame, and Congress didn’t listen to the people at all.
The few who did stand up are getting ripped by the left, saying they should leave office.
Look how bold the left and Democrats and Big Tech are by censoring and taking Trump and his supporters off Twitter and Facebook.
The Big Tech companies are way bigger than our government, and they need to be broken up.
I don’t thing Congress wants to rein them in because they are in bed with Big Tech and with the lobbyists and getting money from them.
So we need to have term limits for Congress and get rid of every senator and representative who has been there more than two terms.
I think Biden is a corrupt politician and that he and his family are in bed with China.
But President Trump got bashed on everything he did. He was innocent but the Democrats have turned around and are doing exactly what they said Trump did.
We have a two-tier system — the innocent get punished and the elites get away with everything.
Something needs to be done and we have to raise our voices or our country as we know it will be gone forever.
Pam Johnson
Blue Hill
