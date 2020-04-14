Painful lessons
I read the op/ed by State Sens. Steve Halloran and Steve Erdman (Hastings Tribune, April 14), and I find what they propose simply unconscionable. They exhibit neither an understanding of pandemics nor of history.
The individual citedl, Dr. Knut Wittkowski, has been disavowed by Rockefeller University. The following statement is from its website: The Rockefeller University releases statement concerning Knut Wittkowski:
"The opinions that have been expressed by Knut Wittkowski, discouraging social distancing in order to hasten the development of herd immunity to the novel coronavirus, do not represent the views of The Rockefeller University, its leadership, or its faculty."
Locally, Dorothy Weyer Creigh, in her seminal history, "Adams County: The Story,” found, “A total 110 deaths from influenza, Spanish influenza, pneumonia were recorded in Hastings alone from October 1918 through March 1919.”
This number included several soldiers who had died in army camps. At that time, Hastings had a population of about 11,000. If we extrapolate forward, Hastings today, with more than twice the 1918 populations, would suffer more than 200 deaths, even with a repetition of the sporadic meeting bans and school closings implemented in Hastings during that period.
From 2,800 to 7,500 Nebraskans may have died of the so-call Spanish Flu. The numbers vary so much because overworked doctors had little time to keep good records.
From my research (“Virus Parallels Spanish Flu,” Kearney Hub, April 4-5, 2020), I estimate that Buffalo County had 60 to 70 deaths from the 1918 virus and by contemporary accounts over 3,000 cases. Lincoln County reported 200 to 250 deaths, approaching 1% of its population at the time.
While the true morbidity rate of COVID-19 is yet to be determine, it may be similar to that of the Spanish Influenza, which is estimated in the 2% to 3% range. COVID-19, however, may be more easily spread because of the infectious period during which individuals do not show symptoms and innocently spread the disease.
In 1918-1919, Nebraska had a statewide meeting ban, and individual cities had further meeting bans. School at all levels closed. The cases and deaths then dropped.
The bans were rescinded and schools reopened. Politicians got the statewide meeting ban rescinded for a few days so they could campaign for the election of November 1918. Then the cases and deaths spiked, often with a vengeance.
City mayors and school boards repeated the cycle sometimes several times while more deaths occurred. And, yes, back then there were also conspiracy theories (Germans started it — nope), fake cures (Vick Vapor Rub — nope again), and promised vaccines (never happened).
Later studies, however, did show that the quarantines, school closings and meeting bans worked.
We, of course, all want this pandemic to end, but the virus does not respond to wishful thinking. Sens. Halloran and Erdman have cherry picked their information and have proposed a dangerous course of action.
We can learn from the sometimes painful lessons of history without repeating the pain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.