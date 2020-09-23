In response to Steve Hansen's statement (Voice of the People, Sept. 17) that I believe President Trump should apologize for the deaths of 190,000 people, that is not what I said.
I did not ask for an apology from him, nor would I accept one.
How sincere would that be coming from a liar? No , Trump is responsible of dereliction of duty. Plain and simple.
The Obama playbook for handling a pandemic was passed off to the Trump officials who threw it away. How sad is that?
Now we all pay the price for this administrations actions, or lack of their actions.
On another note, my Biden/Harris signs were taken again. That makes three times. Someone must feel really threatened by them.
I do have a new camera now. I'm anxious to see if it works.
May we all work together and become the country we once were.
Cindy Brown
Hastings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.