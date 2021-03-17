Having family in and around Hastings, I found one article in the March 5 Hastings Tribune particularly interesting: “Ricketts sees return to normal by second half of this year.”
In many ways, I think with increasing proliferation and dispensing of COVID-19 vaccine shots coupled with good ol’ warmer spring and summer weather, we (as a nation) may see signs of improvement on the horizon.
I myself encourage everyone whose conscience allows it, to get a vaccine shot.
Since I am age 57 with underlying conditions, I eagerly got both shots. Even my distant cousins “across the pond” in England “got their jabs” (as they worded it to me in e-mails).
I am pleased.
My late dad was eight years old when he and his two-year younger twin sisters caught the misnamed “Spanish Flu” in 1918.
Experts differ on its duration but most generally agree it began in spring 1918 and dissipated most places in late 1919 with everyone agreeing it was completely gone in this hemisphere by 1920.
Thus, it was about a one- to two-year ordeal for them.
We can only hope that we are seeing light at the end of this dark tunnel with no further mutations, replications or other wicked viruses that somehow escape the current vaccines.
While I agree with Gov. Pete Ricketts that group settings (such as summer cookouts and autumn football games) might continue, I’d still urge a little bit of caution.
By then, we might not need the 6 feet of social-distancing; yet, 3-foot of elbow-room wouldn’t hurt anybody.
I often joke that I social-distanced before social-distancing was cool.
That generates a laugh, but it’s true.
We’ve had a remarkably low number of “normal flu” cases this year, probably due to mask-wearing.
I might even voluntarily adopt that as my “new normal” during select periods and certain places I might frequent during next year’s flu season.
I also agree with Ricketts in that the public needs to remain “patient.”
I agree that it has been awkward at times, yet we must count our blessings.
The event we “skip” today may enable us to get past this pandemic and thus enable us to spend many more days in the future on this Earth at family reunions, state fairs, concerts, and other activities.
However, we still must get through this siege, first.
Instant gratification could cost you your life, whereas a little patience may enable all of us to ride out this pandemic (hopefully).
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
