Libs Park is not a dog run.
I was walking my dog on a leash Tuesday afternoon at Libs Park, as I do every day.
There were two vehicles with two large dogs who dropped their dogs off to run free in the park. The drivers of the vehicles never got out of their cars.
Not only were they violating the leash law, they were unable to pick up poop that their dogs left in the park.
This park is frequently used by families and now by disc golfers.
The park is full of dog poop, so this is a persistent problem.
Digging poop out of the treads of my Nikes is not the most pleasant task. Please be considerate and walk your dog on a leash and pick up after them.
Thank you.
Dianne Mullen
Hastings
