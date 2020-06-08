I would like to commend the Adam County Agricultural Society for making the tough decision to not hold the county fair this year.
Social distancing issues can be so difficult to handle in many venues.
As a former board treasurer, I understand. Without the usual revenue from the fair to help the 4-H’ers, it will be very hard to cover the cost of the premiums that young people earn from their ribbons.
Many of them have been working on projects for a whole year. Butler Volland Funeral Home would like to make its usual sponsorship of fair events be a challenge to other sponsors to donate that money to the 4-H program to help cover the costs.
We will be donating what we paid this year for sponsorship and concert tickets to 4-H and challenge other sponsors to do the same.
Mike Butler
Hastings
