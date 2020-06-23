Volunteers helped plant grasses and shrubs Tuesday afternoon to spruce up a reconstructed parking lot at First Street and Lincoln Avenue.
"It's a really nice day to be outside and working with our hands," said volunteer Tyler Slechta of Hastings.
Roy DeMars, a board member of the Business Improvement District, said the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum provided about 250 plants through a grant.
The plan used grasses and natural shrubs that would be self-sustaining or require low maintenance. The new foliage was added to several trees that were planted last week. DeMars said the plants were chosen by the arboretum with the idea of having something blooming at all times.
"They put a plan together for us," he said. "Our job is to plant them. It's fortunate we have a nice day to do it."
The foliage is being added to soften the look of the concrete in the area as the parking lot was being remodeled. Work on the parking lot began in March and included a concrete parking lot, sidewalk construction and landscaping.
DeMars said the reconstructed parking lot is only the latest in a plan developed 25 years ago by the Business Improvement District to reinvigorate the downtown area. One of the four main goals has been to plan for green space and trees in the downtown area.
"It's all coming together now," he said. "We just do one project at a time. You do something and something else always develops."
When it came time to plant, DeMars put out a call for volunteers and 15-20 people came to help, making quick work of the process.
One of those volunteers was Brian Dusatko who lives a couple blocks away at Bristol Station. Dusatko said he enjoys working with the plants and also helps tend a garden at Bristol Station.
"I like to see things grow," he said.
