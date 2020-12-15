Nearly crawling over the side of the shopping cart, 3-year-old Finn Johnson eagerly reached for a can of tuna to help his sister and parents distribute food into boxes that will go out to local individuals and families being assisted this holiday season by the Goodfellows.
Finn and his sister, Harper, 7, were among the youngest volunteers who helped Tuesday evening at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Their parents, Josh and Bailey Johnson, said the activity was a good learning experience for children. The kids counted out supplies for each box and practiced listening to directions. As they grow, their parents hope to instill in them the idea of giving back to those in need.
“We want to show them giving is important,” Bailey said. “We’re grateful for what we have and want to give back to others.”
Josh is an attorney with the Conway, Pauley & Johnson P.C. law firm, which was well-represented among the volunteers helping pack food into boxes on Tuesday.
Lawyer Doug Pauley said he was happy to see so many of the employees come out to help, a tradition started in the company four years ago. He said they try to do group activities through the year, and this one benefits the community as well as team spirit.
“They seem to enjoy it, especially this year,” he said. “Anytime you can be involved in giving back, it’s great.”
Volunteers placed bulk food items into shopping carts and distributed each item through about 533 boxes being filled to provide several days’ worth of food to about 277 individuals and families being served this year.
Toys will be included for families with children, having been donated from people in the community at collection bins distributed through the city. Participating families have the option of picking up their boxes on Friday or having them delivered Saturday morning.
Volunteers wore face coverings, and fewer people could be involved compared to previous years, due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and directed health measures.
Hastings’ Goodfellows program is organized by the management and staff of the Hastings Tribune to serve individuals and families in need during the holiday season. On Dec. 18-19, the individuals and families will receive boxes filled with food, along with toys for children, to make Christmas and the holidays a little brighter.
The program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune Publisher Adam Breede and editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families. As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Sande Bibeau recently joined the Hastings Tribune as a marketing consultant, and this was her first year helping with the program. She said the program reminded her of similar efforts to help people in need during her 25 years in Florida.
“I wanted to be able to find something like this to help others,” she said. “This is a really good cause.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.