HANSEN — Volunteers spent the week rebuilding a veteran’s workshop that was lost in a fire here on June 30.
Ken Hegwood of Hansen used the workshop to keep his collection of historical military artifacts, including helmets, medals, patches, pins, toys, books and more. He also used the space to paint on collectibles, adding division information, insignia or other art to bring out the history of an object or military unit.
Hegwood said he couldn’t express the gratitude he had for all the people who have stepped up to help in his time of need. He said at the age of 88, he didn’t think he would be able to rebuild on his own and would have to give up his hobby.
Not only did people offer to help fund and build the structure, but it will be a little larger than his original workshop.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “The only thing I asked for was an antique front door to match the one on my house.”
As soon as he learned about the fire, Steve Gerritsen of Hastings started trying to figure out how to make Hegwood whole again. Gerritsen has known Hegwood since he was 14 and considers him an adopted father.
One of his first calls was to retired U.S. Army Col. Frederic Drummond Jr. of Tampa, Florida, who graduated with Gerritsen at Hastings High School 40 years ago.
Drummond hadn’t heard from Gerritsen for years, but said he was compelled by the story of a fellow veteran’s loss. Drummond flew back to Nebraska, where he has family, and met Hegwood.
After seeing the artwork Hegwood had completed over the years, Drummond was on board to help.
“I knew I had to come back and help out,” he said. “I wanted to bring his building out of the ashes and put him back to work.”
Drummond, who served many years with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, designed the building from his home in Florida and flew back to Nebraska this week to oversee the project. Although the pandemic made his high school class unable to meet for its 40th reunion, he invited many classmates to come back to help with the construction.
Dozens of people from the Hastings area and beyond came out to help. Several came from the Omaha area, and one was from Iowa. Some were veterans themselves. Others knew Hegwood through his artistry.
Drummond said the bulk of the project would be done before he leaves on Friday, but he’s confident local volunteers will be able to put the finishing touches on the structure.
“It is humbling to see the local flavor of Nebraskans helping Nebraskans,” he said.
Justin Osborne of Hastings with Hastings Industrial Irrigation said he wanted to help out because Hegwood was a friend of his father’s and the family owns some of Hegwood’s art. He was pleased to see people from across the state turn out to help.
“It’s great seeing people from all over the state come to out help on this,” he said.
Craig Hubbard of Hastings owns Hubb’s Repair and Construction and brought crews out to help on the project as well, focusing on the trusses. He heard about Hegwood’s story and wanted to help.
“My dad is a 40-year veteran of the Army,” he said. “I feel veterans are important and deserve our respect. It was an opportunity and a cause I felt good about helping with.”
Other businesses that donated money, manpower or supplies included Dutton-Lainson Co., Home Depot, Hastings Industrial Irrigation, Moose Roofing, Raynor Garage Doors and Trent Meyer Construction.
Other organizations provided meals for the volunteers constructing the structure, including Barrel Bar, Freddy’s Steakburgers, Harvard United Church of Christ, Pepsi Bottling Co. and the Village Diner at Good Samaritan Village.
My Place Hotel provided rooms for the volunteers to stay while assisting.
Gerritsen said he was grateful so many people and businesses were willing to help out.
Brian Hayes, another classmate and Hastings native who returned to help, said he heard about it and felt it was the right thing to do.
“That’s what we do,” he said. “We help each other out.”
