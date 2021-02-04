City Administrator Dave Ptak offered a red plastic fire helmet to Troy Vorderstrasse as he was sworn into his new role as assistant fire chief for Hastings Fire and Rescue on Thursday at Lincoln Park Fire Station.
“I’ve waited a long time for this,” Ptak said.
Ptak said the offering was reminiscent of a multi-directional hat Vorderstrasse had given Ptak when he became city administrator. The hat could display Ptak’s previous role of city attorney or be turned backward to reflect his new position as city administrator.
Hastings Fire and Rescue celebrated Vorderstrasse’s promotion with the formal ceremony during which the new assistant chief swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, Nebraska laws and city ordinances. City Clerk Kim Jacobitz administered the oath.
Vorderstrasse’s wife, Lori, pinned a new badge on his uniform — another tradition of the fire department.
Fire Chief Brad Starling said it is important to have firefighters sworn in publicly since it is an official oath they uphold — a statement of purpose and a promise to serve the community. Swearing an oath in public brings accountability to the fire department and ensures that the community’s trust in the department continues.
“Today’s ceremony is more than just a tradition,” he said.
Mayor Corey Stutte reflected on an interview Vorderstrasse had with city leaders seeking a new fire chief in 2018.
“He was asked what sets you apart,” Stutte said. “He said, ‘I know the employees. I know the crews, and I know the station.’ ”
He said Vorderstrasse brings great institutional knowledge of the department to the position.
Vorderstrasse began serving as a volunteer for the fire department in 1992 before being hired as a full-time firefighter in 1994. He was promoted to the position of lieutenant in 2003 and then fire prevention officer in 2017.
Stutte also thanked Vorderstrasse’s family members for their sacrifice.
“Thank you for sharing him,” Stutte said.
After the ceremony, Vorderstrasse thanked his family for their patience as he was called away from birthday parties or sporting events during his 28-year career.
“They’re the heroes in it because they miss out on a lot,” he said.
Vorderstrasse said he enjoys working for the city, but the real reason he’s stayed with the department for nearly three decades is the opportunity to help people.
As with many in his profession, he said, firefighting is in his blood. Even when they feel tired or sore, firefighters answer the call for service when needed.
Vorderstrasse will continue to answer calls in his new position, just as Chief Starling and other firefighters do.
“Most of the guys who do this, they’re not in it for the glory,” he said. “I hope the public understands, we’re here for them.”
