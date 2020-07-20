Plans to move teenage girls from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers in Geneva and Kearney to a new YRTC on the Hastings Regional Center campus could be delayed following a vote in the Nebraska Legislature Monday.
A bill to spell out guidelines for YRTCs in the state was amended and advanced to final reading Monday, according to the Legislature’s website. LB1140, introduced by the Health and Human Services Committee, would outline a series of requirements for the state’s YRTCs, including separating juveniles based on gender and providing appropriate services and education.
State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee, introduced an amendment during select file debate that would prevent the state Department of Health and Human Services from establishing a new YRTC or moving a current one until March 30, 2021.
Howard said the amendment was in response to DHHS’ recent announcement that girls temporarily housed in Geneva and Kearney would move to a new building at the Hastings Regional Center campus, which recently was built to house a youth drug treatment program.
Howard called the department’s decision “hasty,” and said the building in Hastings can’t safely accommodate girls currently in the YRTC system because it was constructed for a different purpose.
Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings supported the amendment, saying the Legislature should halt the proposed move so that the city of Hastings can be involved in developing a plan.
“There was no planning,” Halloran said. “There certainly wasn’t collaboration.”
Lawmakers adopted the Howard amendment 32-3. A technical amendment was adopted 38-0, and LB1140 advanced from select file on a voice vote.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte thanked the legislators for adding the amendment to postpone the plan until next year.
“We are looking to get some time to evaluate the plan,” he said. “We’re not against the idea of the YRTC moving to Hastings, but we would like to have some information first.”
On Saturday, Stutte sent a three-page letter to senators on the Health and Human Services Committee raising a number of questions about the plan and its implementation. Questions focused on the security of the facility, the involvement of local law enforcement and medical services, education and strategic planning on the campus. He worked over the weekend with various members of the community to compile the list.
“I believe a comprehensive community and statewide focused conversation is needed to develop a strategic plan on mental health and incarceration needs throughout the state,” Stutte wrote in the letter.
He believes a plan is important with a change like this to ensure it’s sustainable in the long term.
“We want to make sure this is something we can maintain from a security standpoint,” he said. “We want to make sure this is the best move for our community.”
But programming decisions involving the YRTC system are made by DHHS, not communities.
The agency’s CEO, Dannette Smith, said over the noon hour Monday that she was planning to make the move to HRC in October.
“We’ve gotten support from the governor to move the plan forward,” she said.
Smith said the intervening 90 days should provide ample time to work with city leaders and stakeholders and she expects to meet with them regularly through the transition process. She said many of the questions raised by city leaders will be handled the same way as in other YRTC communities because it is a statewide program.
“I plan to meet with as many community stakeholders as possible,” she said. “We want them to be well aware of how we’re operating the facility.”
The planned move is one of the next steps in an ongoing effort to redevelop the state’s YRTC system.
Smith said DHHS will be able to use a 24-bed facility at HRC that had been constructed recently for a youth drug treatment program. One wing will be used to house low-risk girls and another wing will serve those at moderate risk.
The YRTC in Kearney will remain the hub for teenage boys. Both male and female youth who need more intensive interventions will continue to be served in a recently established YRTC facility in Lincoln as needed.
Smith said they hope to retrain some of the existing juvenile drug treatment center staff in Hastings to meet the girls’ needs, but didn’t have a specific number of staff that would be needed.
Ultimately, she said, the goal is to meld the YRTC in Hastings into the community, such as it had been in Geneva.
“We want it to become a part of the community,” she said. “We know from experience, when a facility becomes a part of the community, it becomes a success. We want to make the community successful and the facility successful.”
Such community connection worked well for the YRTC in Geneva. Smith said the main factor for moving the YRTC out of Geneva now is the inability to recruit and retain good clinical staff to serve the girls.
“It had nothing to do with the community of Geneva,” she said. “They have been fabulous partners to work with.”
