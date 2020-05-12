Patrons in the Hastings Public School District have voted to approve renovations at the Morton Elementary building for use as a districtwide preschool and administrative office.
About 68% of voters cast ballots in support of the levy-neutral bond question — 3,466 of the 5,097 total ballots cast either through early voting or in person as part of Tuesday’s primary election.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the overwhelming number in favor of the project shows the importance of having citizens involved in the process.
“We’re ecstatic,” he said. “We feel so fortunate that Hastings Public has received such support.”
Morton was closed as an educational institution in 2016 as part of the master plan to rejuvenate and improve all HPS elementary facilities. In 2014, Hastings Public patrons approved a $21.5 million bond to remodel five of the six existing elementary buildings: Watson, Lincoln, Hawthorne, Alcott and Longfellow.
In 2014, when the elementary facilities plan was being devised, the possibility of turning the Morton building into a preschool center was brought up as an option. Morton’s renovation was excluded from that original plan to reduce the cost of the 2014 bond resolution.
“We didn’t have the money to pull it off without raising taxes at that time,” Schneider said.
Reduced interest rates helped make the project feasible. In fall 2019, the district refinanced existing bonds and saved about $2 million. HPS is doing another round of refinancing to save the district another $1 million. The other $3 million can be financed within the district’s existing property tax rate.
The project will cost an estimated $6 million and renovate the 89-year-old Morton building, located at 731 N. Baltimore Ave., to improve its infrastructure, including plumbing, domestic water and electrical.
The Morton project will be similar to the recent renovations of Alcott and Longfellow — both buildings of a similar vintage.
New windows and lighting would lead to energy efficiencies, and the windows would be returned to their original height.
The building’s basement, which has been subject to water coming in through a leaky ground-level ceiling, will be sealed. The boilers in the basement would be replaced with rooftop units. Removing the boilers would open up the whole basement for storage and improve the efficiency of heating the building.
Design work on the project is expected to begin almost immediately with the hope of putting out the project to bid by July and allow a month to receive bids. The project is expected to take about 18 months, finishing in advance of the 2022-23 academic year.
Repurposing Morton as a preschool center will provide the space for universal preschool if that becomes required of the district at some point in the future.
The school district currently has nine preschool classrooms of 3- and 4-year-olds located in its various elementary schools. There are 255 students in the preschool program. About 100 of those students are 4-year-olds.
Schneider said another exciting part is for the preschool staff. Preschool classrooms have had to move around to whichever building had enough room to house them, sometimes days before classes were scheduled to start.
“They’re finally going to get a facility that’s designed for them and can count on year after year,” he said. “We’re very thankful to citizens of Hastings for this opportunity.”
In addition to housing a districtwide preschool, the Morton building is to become the location of the district’s administrative offices, leaving the current location at 1924 W. A St. vacant. The offices would be on the building’s second floor, and accessibility would meet Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.
While the plans aren’t finalized, one option being discussed is to transform second-floor classrooms along the north-south hallway into staff offices. Classrooms in the northwest corner would be transformed into a board room with capacity for 75-100 people.
