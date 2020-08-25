Adams County voters have begun returning applications for general election early ballots.
The applications were sent out a couple weeks ago. Early ballots will be mailed out beginning Sept. 28.
Ramona Thomas, Adams County clerk and election commissioner, said the response from voters wanting early ballots has been strong so far.
“We have to have at least a few thousand at this point,” she said. “I think it’s safe to say people have been very receptive to this concept.
“We hope that means we’re getting on top of this and we’ll be able to send out a significant amount of ballots on Sept. 28.”
One issue she has noticed is voters filling out and mailing the application — which is a post card — only to have it sent back.
“It was never intended to be a two-way mailing,” Thomas said. “That’s kind of confusing people. They are just throwing it back in the mailbox and it’s essentially getting mailed back to themselves because that is the address on the postcard.”
The application can be returned electronically — scanning it first and then sending it by fax or email.
The application also can be folded, placed in an envelope with postage and the courthouse address, 500 W. Fourth St., and returned by U.S. Mail.
“To save costs we didn’t do a two-way mailing,” Thomas said. “The cost of the application and mailing that out was already pretty significant.”
Voters may return the application in person to the Adams County Clerk’s Office, or use the drop box at the courthouse main entrance.
Applications for early ballots must be at the Clerk’s Office by 6 p.m. Oct. 23.
Unlike with the primary election, during which the mailing of the early ballot application was initiated by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office, Thomas’ office sent out the general election applications.
“Because a lot of our voters stated that they liked that service, and I kind of felt it set a precedent — that they were kind of expecting it this time around — we opted to send those out,” she said.
The Secretary of State’s Office put out a statement on June 11 stating it wasn’t necessary for the state to do that mailing again, but if the counties wanted to do it that was their decision.
“We made the decision in this office because of the feedback we got from voters that they really liked it and we knew we might have a flood of requests,” Thomas said. “We decided to do the mailing from here. We did get it out early, so that we could get ahead of the workflow that’s coming our way.”
Thomas said Adams County may be able to receive reimbursement through grant funding from the state for its mailing.
“It’s an expensive mailing,” she said. “There’s a lot of voters.”
A “frequently asked questions” page addressing early voting is available through a link at the Clerk’s Office web page: adamscounty.org/images/PDFS/Clerks/earlyvotefaq.pdf.
Other than allotting additional time to receive mailings, Thomas said, she hasn’t seen or heard anything to doubt the effectiveness of the U.S. Postal Service.
“As far as the national news coverage, people need to remember we are here in Adams County, Nebraska,” she said. “Everyone here operates with integrity, including our postal workers. We haven’t seen any issues. Beware of the time turnaround, but that’s nothing new.”
Thomas will speak about preparing for the general election again during the Hastings League of Women Voters Zoom meeting Friday at noon.
Thomas will explain aspects of the voting procedure — registering, provisional ballots, counting boards, safety with mail-in voting, and important dates.
Thomas’ message will be translated by Rosa Infante for Spanish-speaking listeners.
The event will be broadcast on Public Access Channel 181 (Channel 16 on Allo) Saturday at 7 p.m.
