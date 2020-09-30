Hastings voters will determine the fate of the 85-year-old 16th Street viaduct.
The general election ballot includes a question giving voters the opportunity to authorize the rebuilding of the 16th Street viaduct, by issuing bonds in an amount not to exceed $12.5 million.
The amount included in the question as well as the term “rebuild” are both opposed by Hastings Citizens with a Voice — the group that collected about 2,700 signatures in an effort to reverse the council’s decision last year to raze the bridge.
The viaduct has been closed since May 2019 because of concern about its deteriorating condition.
Engineering firm Olsson provided the city, prior to the closure, with estimated costs for the future of the viaduct at the time of the structure’s closure, and updated those costs later in 2019.
The figure that is important to Hastings Citizens with a Voice is $3.1 million, which was the estimate from Olsson to repair the east abutment, remove the southern span, wrap pillars and repair extension contraction joints.
The $12.5 million figure included in the ballot language is based on a forensic valuation performed by Engineering Specialists Inc.
ESI President Anthony Siahpush provided a presentation about the evaluation and accompanying 260-page report at the Hastings City Council’s July 27 meeting.
The picture he painted wasn’t pretty.
“We can comfortably say that pier one, possibly two and three have some kind of a surprise under the surface,” Siahpush said then. “However, the rest of them are still unknown. They are still 85 years old. The life expectancy of treated timber for piles is 75 years.”
According to ESI’s report, the estimated cost for replacing the existing 570-foot-long, 26-foot-wide, two-lane bridge with a 590-foot-long, 38-foot-wide, four-lane bridge would be between $6.838 million and $7.062 million.
Including engineering and architectural design of $512,857 to $529,672.50 — based on a 7.5% fee for the total cost of construction — ESI estimates the project would cost around $7.5 million.
Jay Bleier, senior engineer at Olsson, said at the Aug. 24 council meeting that the $3.1 million number should be amended and there should be recognition of ESI’s report.
He said ESI did much more thorough testing and called into question some significant issues with the structural integrity of the bridge itself.
Olsson looked at ESI’s figure to replace the bridge — $7 million for construction costs only — and recognized it as being accurate.
“When you factor in other costs such as working with the (Union Pacific Railroad), permitting, engineering costs, construction and testing, quality control and quality assurance, it is reasonable to assume that cost would go up to approximately $10 million or more,” he said. “Including the contingency piece to make sure you address any unknown conditions you are not aware of at the time, the $12 million figure is a valid figure.”
Siahpush was asked if it would be feasible to repair the structure’s piers and preserve the existing deck.
“If we were to renovate and repair the piers we have to remove the superstructure to the deck,” he said. “If you were to touch the superstructure, the state of Nebraska may require the width of the bridge to come in compliance with the current code.”
The piles have shown evidence of damage and deterioration, so the piles would need to be removed.
“To remove the pier and remove the pile, you’ll end up with a new bridge,” Siahpush said.
Council members also spoke during the Aug. 17 work session about using the word “rebuild” in ballot language instead of “repair” because the ESI report made it clear that repair wasn’t possible.
“Of course, this is a confusing ballot because it reads ‘to rebuild for $12.5 million.’ The whole point of the referendum was to repair,” Kearney lawyer Nick Ridgeway said on Aug. 24, representing Hastings Citizens with a Voice.
He asked the council either not to add the item to the ballot or to rephrase it, so people know there is an option to repair for $3.1 million, which he said was in the best interest of the community.
Chuck Rosenberg was the only present council member who didn’t vote to approve the ballot language, abstaining in the vote. He stated during the Aug. 17 work session that he favored a $10 million ballot issue.
City officials have stressed the “not to exceed” language in the ballot issue.
“It doesn’t mean we’re going to issue $12.5 million worth of bonds if this would pass,” Ptak said. “That’s the cap.”
Railroad fees could end up being quite expensive, he said.
“Rather than be penny-wise and pound-foolish, I think it’s a good idea to have cushion in there to make sure we’re not undercutting what the actual cost would be and if the vote were successful not having enough money to complete the project,” Ptak said.
