Adams County voters will determine during the general election whether to move forward with construction of a justice center, not to exceed $38 million.
Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 during their meeting Tuesday to approve a resolution adding the item to the general election ballot. Supervisor Chuck Neumann dissented.
Supervisor Scott Thomsen — who chairs the county’s building, grounds and equipment committee and has organized efforts to prepare the justice center proposal — made a presentation about the justice center plans during a workshop Tuesday afternoon at the former Wallace school. The workshop marked the continuation of the supervisors’ regular meeting held Tuesday morning.
The county will hold public information meetings about the project, but none have been scheduled yet.
Thomsen is working with a citizens committee to plan for the justice center. The committee also includes county officials such as Sheriff John Rust, County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss and Public Defender Shon Lieske, all of whom would have offices based at the justice center.
Adams County hired Omaha architecture firm Prochaska & Associates to help plan for the jail.
A cost not to exceed $38 million is far less than estimates presented by Prochaska in January that ranged from $45 million to $56 million.
Adams County is looking at constructing a new jail because the current county jail, which was constructed in 1962, has out-of-date infrastructure and is non-compliant with state regulations. The only reason it can stay open is because it is grandfathered in to stay in operation under old rules.
The current jail has a 37-bed capacity with another three beds for booking and three special purpose beds.
Rust said Adams County routinely has twice as many inmates in custody as there are beds at the jail. Additional inmates are housed in other counties’ jails.
“John’s full, and he’s been full for a long time,” Thomsen said.
Maintaining current jail operations would mean transporting the majority of inmates.
According to projections from Prochaska, the average daily population of inmates boarded out will increase from 27 in 2018 to 79 in 2050.
Meanwhile, housing and transportation costs for inmates will continue to rise.
In transporting and housing inmates elsewhere, Adams County’s annual costs are anticipated to increase from $1.69 million in 2018 to $13.74 million by 2050.
The estimated cost over 20 years to board out inmates, including inflation, is $94.425 million.
Within that $1.69 million for 2018 is $573,635 to board overflow inmates in other counties, $605,987 to transport those inmates and $509,385 in personnel costs to transport.
Those costs are only anticipated to increase over time.
Adams County could help cover costs for construction of the justice center, as well as additional staffing, by renting out beds for inmates from other counties. Proposed numbers for a new jail in Adams County have been around 162 beds.
Jeremiah Harmon, Adams County Jail administrator, said based on an estimate of $65 per bed for 40 beds per day, for 365 days a year, Adams County could earn back $949,000 per year.
A few county officials said Tuesday they have received overtures from officials in other counties stating if Adams County constructed a new jail these other counties would send inmates there.
The county board approved an agreement in March to purchase 11 acres south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281 for $180,000 as a site for the justice center. There is also room there to expand in the future.
“As we add inmates to the facility, naturally we’re going to have to add more staff,” Thomsen said.
With a new, more efficient jail, however, scaling up doesn’t require the same ratio of staff to inmates that is there currently, he said.
The annual cost to pay off the justice center bond is estimated to be $2.288 million, Thomsen said.
According to information provided by the county’s bond counsel, D.A. Davidson, at $37 million with an annual interest rate of 2.6%, the property tax levy to pay off the bond would be 5.9 cents per $100 valuation.
The average priced home in Hastings is $123,526. According to current projections, the average annual increase on such a home to fund the justice center would be $72.88, Thomsen said.
The estimate for farm ground is $1.75 per non-irrigated acre and $3.24 per irrigated acre.
“That’s still a sizable hit, but it’s an awful lot less than what it was before,” he said.
Thomsen said if voters don’t approve construction of the justice center, county board members will vote among themselves on using a “nickel tax” to fund up to $28 million for construction of a jail. The nickel tax is a property tax of 5.2 cents per $100 of value that would be in place until the bonds that were taken out have been paid back.
Neumann said he doesn’t dispute the need for a new jail. However, in his opinion, building a justice center is something the county can’t afford.
He favors building only a jail.
“I would love to have the justice center, but the price tag’s like — I can afford a Chevy, but I sure as hell can’t afford a Ferrari,” he said.
Thomsen said having a full justice center — cutting down on transportation between the jail and the courthouse, as well as other facility savings at the courthouse — is an investment that will pay off in the long run.
“This justice center isn’t a Ferrari, believe me,” Thomsen said. “There’s nothing fancy, and the jail is nothing fancy. We’re not getting a hotel for inmates here.”
Building the justice center and moving applicable county offices there also would create additional space in the courthouse for remaining county offices as well as storage, he said.
