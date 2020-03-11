With most spectators being prohibited from attending games at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln, at least three area schools are planning events so fans who have to remain back home can show their school spirit and support their teams.
Here are the events the Tribune had learned about as of Wednesday evening:
At Adams Central Junior-Senior High School, doors open at 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a game watch party in the gymnasium. The Adams Central team will be in Class C-1 action against St. Paul beginning 9 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
At 12:45 p.m., fans of the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals are invited to help give their team a send-off from the school in Doniphan. D-T will be playing BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Then, at 4:30 p.m., the Hastings High faithful can send off the Tigers in style. Fans are invited to gather outside the east doors of the north gym at the high school. Hastings will face Omaha Roncalli in Class B action at 8:45 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Sutton boys team will be playing Centennial at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Southeast.
Apologies if the Tribune has missed any school-sponsored events related to the basketball tournament for Tribland teams planned for Thursday. Events were developing rapidly throughout the day on Wednesday.
