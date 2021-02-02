The second-most important assignments Greg Berndt gives out during the school day are defensive ones. Who he hands the toughest ones are often the same two people: Erin Sheehy and Bailey Kissinger.
The pair of juniors once again proved their worth Tuesday night in a crosstown showdown with a stout performance on Adams Central’s top two scorers: Libby Trausch and Jessica Babcock.
Sheehy on Trausch and Kissinger on Babcock, the AC duo was limited to a combined eight points — 13 below their average output.
“We always put them on the two best players,” said St. Cecilia senior Katharine Hamburger. “It’s fun to watch them play defense. They always sit down and guard.”
St. Cecilia scored just four points over the final four minutes of the game, yet survived to beat its Class C-1 rival and potential future subdistrict matchup 42-37 inside Chapman Gymnasium.
“We needed that game,” Berndt, the Hawkettes’ head coach, said. “We needed a game like that — win or lose — just to say ‘Hey, we’ve been here before, we know what we can do,’ and take care of business going forward.”
The No. 6 Hawkettes (18-2) kept the ball out of the hands of AC’s guards and forced others to make plays.
Lauryn Scott scored a team-high 11 off the bench for the Patriots and Rachel Goodon, who sat most of the first half with foul trouble, poured in all 10 of her points in the second half.
The late push by the Patriots was just that: late. St. Cecilia dominated the initial portion of both halves and clamped down when it was all necessary.
“I was just really proud of how we didn’t give up,” AC head coach Evan Smith said. “(St. Cecilia) is a team that can score a lot of points in a hurry and we defended really well and forced some tough shots for them. It was a physical battle all the way through, but a good credit to our defense and our offense for getting back in the game.”
Adams Central scored nearly half of its 37 points in the fourth quarter. Eleven were posted when the Patriots switched from a 2-3 zone to man-to-man, right around the midway point of the final frame.
The Patriots applied pressure and the Hawkettes didn’t handle it well.
Shaye Butler’s third 3-pointer put the home team up by 12 with four minutes left, but STC went largely mum offensively afterward.
“When we were down in the fourth,” Smith said, “we knew we had to get up and start defending a little tougher. Our girls did a really good job of battling, just being physical, and then we were able to get that full-court press on and (St. Cecilia) struggled with it early.”
Rachel Goodon recorded back-to-back baskets and Trausch scored her only field goal with just under two minutes remaining to halve the STC lead.
Lauryn Scott capitalized on an offensive rebound with 50 seconds left to cut the lead to five. A minute earlier Addie Kirkegaard had fouled out, leaving the Hawkettes without their 6-foot-2 rebounding machine.
“Tonight, (Lauryn) just had that look in her eye that she needed to get to the rim and she finished really well down there, I thought,” Smith said.
After Hamburger missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Lauryn Scott further trimmed the lead to three with 14 seconds left.
But Hamburger redeemed herself with a 2-for-2 performance at the stripe on her next trip to seal the game.
“We had to finish the game strong,” Hamburger said. “We couldn’t just go through the motions in the fourth quarter.”
St. Cecilia led 9-2 from the jump as AC learned it would have to use other resources than its two primary ball handlers. Cami Wellensiek put the visitors on the board first before they went quiet for five minutes prior to ending the quarter with seven of the final nine points.
The Hawkettes opened the second half similarly — on a 12-5 run that included consecutive 3-pointers by Butler and Hamburger, who paced the home squad with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
“Katharine and Shaye had big offensive games, but I thought Bailey and Erin had a whale of a game trying to contain (Trausch and Babcock),” Berndt said.
Adams Central’s offense, save for the fourth quarter, was sporadic, scoring mostly in clumps.
Goodon swished a 3-pointer halfway through the third that lifted AC’s spirits, but another three-minute drought ensued before Babcock reduced the STC lead to nine heading to the fourth.
Smith admired the fight and the finish his team showed. The Patriots’ resilience hasn’t always been visible in its 11-8 season that has featured various late-game crumbles.
“We told our girls that if we play like this all season, we’re probably a one- or two-loss team,” Smith said. “If we can play with this energy during these last two weeks, the sky is the limit with this group.”
The relaxed directive health measures permitted a near-capacity crowd, which Berndt said felt how it was supposed to, considering he yelled for a timeout five times during a deafening late-game moment and was not granted one.
No hard feelings, though.
“I don’t know what the capacity is supposed to be,” Berndt said with a laugh, “but we haven’t been in a game where we’ve got to get the ball inbounds against tough pressure at the end and I’m trying to call something and no one can hear you and you’re yelling to yourself. But it was good for us.”
AC (11-8)...............9 4 7 17 — 37
STC (18-2)..........11 6 12 13 — 42
Adams Central (37)
Jessica Babcock 3-7 0-2 6, Libby Trausch 1-7 0-0 2, Rachel Goodon 4-7 1-2 10, Caitlyn Scott 2-2 0-0 4, Cami Wellensiek 1-2 0-0 2, Kylie Lancaster 0-3 0-0 0, Lauryn Scott 4-6 3-4 11, Brianna Stroh 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 16-36 4-8 37.
St. Cecilia (42)
Erin Sheehy 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Kissinger 3-11 2-6 8, Shaye Butler 6-10 0-0 15, Addie Kirkegaard 3-4 2-4 8, Katharine Hamburger 3-7 4-6 11. Totals: 15-33 8-16 42.
Three-point field goals — AC 1-8 (Trausch 0-2, Goodon 1-3, Wellensiek 0-1, L. Scott 0-2); STC 4-13 (Sheehy 0-1, Kissinger 0-3, Butler 3-7, Hamburger 1-2). Rebounds — AC 20 (Trausch, L. Scott 4); STC 25 (Hamburger 9). Turnovers — AC 10; STC 11.
