The case against a 37-year-old Hastings man accused of illegal possession of a weapon, methamphetamine and stolen items has been sent to the district court.
Adams County Court Judge Michael Mead bound over the case against Tyler Schaaf of 1025 W. H St. after a preliminary hearing on April 17 in Adams County Court.
Schaaf faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of meth and theft by receiving stolen property.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a disturbance on April 1 at 1514 N. Kansas Ave., a storage unit where Schaaf kept some of his belongings as well as items that reportedly were stolen. Among Schaaf's items was an unloaded rifle, which he couldn't possess due to a felony conviction. He told officers he didn't know how to sell it since he wasn't supposed to possess it.
Inside Schaaf's vehicle, officers found several credit cards and driver's licenses not issued to him. Several vintage coins were identified as being reported stolen by the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Also in the vehicle was a syringe that appeared to be meth.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft by receiving stolen property are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
