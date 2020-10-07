RED CLOUD — Webster County is looking for a new county attorney following the resignation of Sara Bockstadter.
Webster County Clerk Liz Petsch said the county’s Board of Commissioners accepted Bockstadter’s resignation on Tuesday during the group’s meeting.
Petsch said the commissioners regretted the decision, but accepted it. Bockstadter didn’t provide a reason for the departure.
Webster County District Judge Stephen Illingworth appointed Franklin County Attorney Henry Schenker to act as interim county attorney until the board can find a replacement.
Schenker also has a private law practice with offices in Franklin, Hildreth, Alma and Oxford.
Petsch said the board will publish advertising for the position for two weeks and accept applications through Nov. 1. She said the board might be able to approve a new attorney for the position at its Nov. 3 meeting.
Bockstadter was hired as Webster County Attorney in July 2012 to replace Jerry McDole, who retired. She was elected to the position in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.
She also served as Nuckolls County Attorney from 2015-18.
Bockstadter maintains a private law practice in Hastings.
