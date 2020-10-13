RED CLOUD — A recall petition had been filed against Webster County Attorney Sara Bockstadter prior to her recent resignation, but she says it wasn’t the reason she decided to leave her post.
Andrew Alber of Blue Hill filed paperwork for the recall petition on July 24.
“Webster County Attorney Sara Bockstadter has miserably failed in her duties as an Attorney and should be recalled from office,” the petition stated. “She has failed to properly prosecute the guilty and persecuted the innocent. She has failed to investigate crimes before proceeding with trials costing the taxpayers thousands of dollars in unnecessary legal fees. She does not properly represent Webster County.”
Bockstadter had 20 days to respond with a statement of defense, which would have been included on the petition Alber circulated.
Bockstadter declined to file a response to the petition, and Alber started asking county voters to sign.
Alber, a truck driver by profession, said he was only able to go out to collect signatures on weekends. He said many in the community wanted to support the cause and called, texted or emailed to arrange times to sign. His wife, Vicki, also helped collect signatures while he was on the road.
Despite the limited time, Alber said, he collected 398 signatures — more than the 360 needed to successfully put the issue to a vote.
He turned the petition forms into the Webster County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 25.
Bockstadter submitted her letter of resignation on Sept. 23.
When contacted, Bockstadter said she had been considering the decision to leave the position for months due to several considerations like family life and career goals.
“His decision to pursue that recall wasn’t in and of itself a factor in my decision to resign,” she said. “Over the last year, I’ve been contemplating what the next stage of my career looks like. There was no one factor that played into my decision.”
Bockstadter was hired as Webster County Attorney in July 2012 to replace Jerry McDole, who retired. She was elected to the position in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. She also served as Nuckolls County Attorney from 2015-18.
Bockstadter started her private practice in Hastings in 2018 and plans to focus her efforts on building that practice and serving residents in Adams County, where she resides.
The Webster County Board of Commissioners accepted Bockstadter’s resignation on Oct. 6, negating the need for the petition signatures to be verified.
Webster County District Judge Stephen Illingworth appointed Franklin County Attorney Henry Schenker to act as interim county attorney until the board can find a replacement.
Schenker also has a private law practice with offices in Franklin, Hildreth, Alma and Oxford.
The board will publish advertising for the position for two weeks and accept applications through Nov. 1. The board could approve a new attorney for the position at its Nov. 3 meeting.
