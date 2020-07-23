BLADEN — The Webster County Fair and Rodeo is going ahead this week, with rodeo sessions planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights as modified 4-H and FFA competitions continue on the county fairgrounds here.
Because of public health directives related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, livestock shows and other youth competitions at the fair are following a show-and-go format with restricted attendance this year. The public may view competitions online at webstercountyfair.org/live/.
Breeding beef exhibits will be shown to the judge on Thursday beginning at 8 a.m. Friday brings the bucket calf and market beef shows, with action in the ring beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday’s schedule includes the rabbit show at 9 a.m., to be followed by poultry.
Meanwhile, across the fairgrounds rodeo sessions are planned for 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sumner Rodeo Co. is providing the stock for the rodeo, which is sanctioned by the Nebraska State Rodeo Association, Kansas Professional Rodeo Association, International Professional Rodeo Association and Mid-States Rodeo Association.
The rodeo queen and princess crowning will begin 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A wild cow race will be part of the action at each rodeo session.
Barbecue meals will be served ahead of each rodeo session, with serving beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday (beef) and Friday (pork), and the cost being covered by the price of the rodeo ticket. Serving of Saturday’s steak feed meal, sponsored by South Central Cattlemen, begins at 4 p.m. and requires a separate fee.
Mud drags are planned for 1 p.m. Saturday.
A premium auction to reward youth livestock exhibitors will be conducted online, with bidding to remain open through 1 p.m. Monday at www.montgomeryauction.com. To participate, click on the HiBid logo on the homepage.
For more information visit www.webstercountyfair.org.
