Hastings College cross country
SIOuX CENTER, Iowa — The HC women finished fifth and the men took seventh at the Dordt invite. Freshman Tatum Jelleberg led the men with a 32nd-place finish in 27:18. Sam Crossett paced the women by taking ninth in 18:48.
Hastings College volleyball
NORTH DAKOTA — Hastings College opened its season with one win and one loss over the weekend. The Broncos beat Valley City State in five sets 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12; and dropped to Mayville State in five sets 28-26, 25-27, 25-16, 21-25, 15-7.
In the win over VCSU, Lucy Skoch, Emily Krolikowski and Sydney Mullin each terminated 14 kills. Makenna Asher dished out 33 assists and recorded 14 digs. Ireland Currey also had 14 digs and Kamri Adler added 13 digs.
Against Mayville State, four Broncos were in double figures in kills. Krolikowski and Skoch pounded 15 kills apiece while Dani Bruha and Marlee Taylor registered 13 each. Currey had 42 digs, Clara Thede had 13, Adler 12, and Asher 11. Thede added 31 assists while Asher had 29.
Prep cross country
Cozad invite
COZAD — The Hastings boys took third place and the girls were sixth at the Cozad invite Saturday.
Chelsey Espinosa won the girls race in 19:38. Angie Ramirez was 21st (22:27), Kiernan Bierman was 29th (22:54), Jessie Nguyen took 31st (23:15), Lilli Widhelm was 34th (23:27), and Abby Fielder was 38th (24:13).
Johnathan Lopez finished second in the boys race in a time of 17:34. Landon Eckhardt was fifth (17:58), Kevin Vuong placed 15th (18:44), Matthew Ochsner placed 23rd (19:07), and Vinny Condry was 24th (19:09).
Prep softball
Hastings
Prep volleyball
Hastings
LEXINGTON — Hastings finished third at the Lexington invite Saturday. The Tigers beat Hershey 17-25, 25-22, 25-22 in the first round, led by 16 kills from Dacey Sealey. Katelyn Shaw added eight, and Hayden Stephenson three. Shaw served three aces. Carley Norlen recorded 24 digs and Charli Coil assisted on 32 kills.
Hastings fell to St. Paul in the semifinals 10-25, 11-25 before beating Broken Bow for third place 25-21, 20-25, 25-18. No stats were available for either match.
Commented
