Weekend snowfall in Tribland
Snowfall Friday evening through Saturday morning, then overnight Saturday left up to 10.5 inches of new snow on the ground across Tribland this weekend. Snow continued throughout the day Sunday, probably pushing weekend totals in the Hastings area up by another inch to 2 inches.
Here are some snowfall totals covering the two-day period from early Friday morning through early Sunday morning, collected from the National Weather Service storm log and the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network:
Southeast of Hastings: 10.5
Northwest of Hastings: 7.9
Northeast of Doniphan: 9.5
Southeast of Lawrence: 8.0
Southeast of Davenport: 7.5
Hebron: 8.0
East of Ohiowa: 10.5
North of Minden: 7.0
Northeast of Franklin 6.25
East of Red Cloud: 5.5
Northwest of Superior: 3.0
Nelson: 7.0
Southeast of Grafton: 5.0
South of Shickley: 6.0
Southeast of Clay Center: 8.3
Man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 26-year-old Michigan man was killed in an explosion that occurred during a baby shower, according to Gaines Township authorities.
A small cannon device that was fired in the backyard of a home by the homeowner blew up, spraying metal shrapnel that struck an unidentified Hartland man who was standing nearby. The man was taken in serious condition to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died.
Three parked cars and the garage where the baby shower was being held were also struck by shrapnel.
Kids found after dad’s delivery van stolen
SAN FRANCISCO — Two young children were found early Sunday after the minivan they were in was stolen when their father jumped out to deliver food in San Francisco, authorities said.
Jeffrey Fang had his 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son with him while he delivered for DoorDash Saturday night, San Francisco police said.
He got out of the Honda Odyssey around 8:45 p.m. to drop off an order in the Pacific Heights neighborhood, and when he came back he saw a stranger driving off in the van.
“I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car,” Fang told ABC 7 TV in San Francisco. Fang called police and a search was launched.
“Times are hard, if you’re going to have to resort to stealing, that’s a different matter, but please, don’t hurt my kids. Let them return safely back to me and my wife, please,” Fang pleaded.
Police announced on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday that the children and the minivan were located in the city’s Bayview district.
“The children will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents,” the police statement said. “Suspects are still outstanding.”
There was no information about a suspect or suspects.
