True to the year 2020, Wednesday’s season finale for the Hastings Sodbusters was anything but ordinary.
Take the Sodbusters’ starting pitcher, for example: 30-year-old Kirby Wells, who coaches and teaches at Grand Island Senior High and is often seen officiating basketball games with his father, Joe.
Wells received the offer to pitch in the season finale late last week from Hastings general manager Scott Galusha.
“I’ve known Kirby since he was probably 8 years old,” said Galusha, “and he came to a game last week and said, ‘Hey, if you need a couple outs, you let me know.’ And I said, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ ”
Although there were some hoops to jump through in getting Wells eligible through the Expedition League, he got his wish.
Wells toed the same rubber at Duncan Field as he did eight years ago pitching for Jim Boeve’s Hastings College Broncos at age 22.
“Right here on this field against Concordia, we won 5-0,” Wells recalled of his last competitive outing. “Not many 30-year-olds get that opportunity to come back out and play again.”
A late offensive outpour inflated the final score to 13-2 in favor of the ’Busters (29-23), but before that, Wells controlled the game for 6 2/3 innings to earn the win over Western Nebraska.
Wells’ final line included five strikeouts, and perhaps more impressively, zero walks; although he did hit the second batter he faced.
Wells’ fastball topped at 80 mph, which, he said, wasn’t far off from what his arm reached in college. He mixed in a slider and changeup, as well.
“I had eight years in between starts,” he cracked.
Wells was tagged with giving up two runs, of which one was earned. Western Nebraska’s David Barclay doubled with one out in the third, and he later scored on Eathan Secrest’s single.
In the sixth, the Pioneers (18-34) benefitted from a Sodbuster error with two outs that scored Tyler Zimmerman, who singled to leadoff the inning.
“It was a great night and I’ll never forget it,” Well said.
Galusha said he and Wells set forth a plan beforehand in order to “save him from himself.”
Galusha didn’t want his starter exceeding the league’s pitch count, no matter how well he was pitching. But Galusha said Wells’ cheering section, which was full of fellow teachers and coaches, nearly talked him into it.
“I knew I’d get some boos,” Galusha said with a smile. “All of his buddies said they would pay the (league’s) fine.”
The Sodbuster offense gave Wells a comfortable cushion with a four-run fifth inning. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Grant Goldston and Nick Carlson highlighted the frame. Hastings sent all nine of its hitters to the dish. Ryan Doran stroked a run-scoring single before Goldston chased him home. Kellen Carr poked an RBI single, as well.
Hastings cracked the scoreboard with a run in the second. Brett Curran’s RBI double plated Jack Barrios. Then in the fourth, Barrios’ two-out double scored Nick Carlson, who singled.
The home half of the eighth closed the door on what was Hastings’ most successful season offensively. The Sodbusters tacked on seven runs on just three hits; the back-breaker being a bases-clearing triple by Kellen Carr.
“We knew when we put that roster together that we were going to be able to hit,” Galusha said, despite having none of the original roster invites for much of the last two weeks. “We had to put a rag-tag team of guys together a couple weeks ago when everybody started leaving, and they’ve just gotten better and better at understanding what our approach is.”
Mike Boeve finished 1-for-4, capping his end-of-the-season stint with the Sodbusters at a .409 batting average (26-for-62, 18 RBI). He only struck out five times.
In his final plate appearance of the summer, before he watched ball four pass for a walk, Boeve punished a pitch that cleared the right field wall in foul territory.
“He’s just a special kid with baseball knowledge well past his years,” Galusha said of Boeve. “I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know him over the last three or four weeks and however good of a baseball player you think he is, he’s a better guy. What a wonderful example for this community.”
The Sodbusters finished over .500 for the first time in franchise history. They ended the season on a five-game winning streak, which is all the team could ask for to remain in contention for the lone playoff spot in the Clark Division.
Ultimately, the Fremont Moo (32-20) ran away with the division and will host the Badlands Big Sticks (29-20) in the championship series. The Big Sticks, who have now made all three final series, won it in 2019.
Hastings expects to be back in 2021. Galusha said the goal is to hang a banner.
“We want to bring a trophy here to Hastings,” he said. “We feel it’s only a matter of time.”
WNP (18-34)……........……001 001 000 — 2 9 3
HAS (29-23)…….....……010 140 07x — 13 12 2
W — Kirby Wells. L — Kyle Weber.
2B — H, Brett Curran, Jack Barrios, Grant Goldston, Nick Carlson. WN, David Barclay.
3B — H, Kellen Carr.
