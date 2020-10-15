OGALLALA — It’s been a tough season for Hastings’ Jaydon Welsh, but through all of the trials and tribulation, Welsh captured the district championship and is heading back to the state cross country meet. And the rest of the Tigers are going with him.
Welsh, who missed the majority of the season due to an injury, won the Class B, District 4 meet with a time of 16 minutes, 27.25 seconds. Jonathan Lopez Chojolan was right behind him in third with a time of 16:55.67, and Landon Eckhardt (17:18.55) made it three Tigers in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish. Matthew Ochsner (18:01.13), Kevin Vuong (18:28.92), and Vincent Condry (18:35.38) also ran for the Tigers.
Unfortunately for the HHS girls, none of the runners qualified for the state meet, and no individual results were available.
C-4
MINDEN — The Minden cross country boys team punched its ticket to the state cross country meet, qualifying as a complete squad for the first time since 2016, when it finished fourth, and the girls team took home the team championship and the individual championship behind Jessie Hurt.
Hurt ran the race in 19 minutes, 46.40 seconds, finishing 17 seconds ahead of second place. She was joined in the top 10 by Lindsey Rehtus, who placed seventh with a time of 20:53.10. Abby Rehtus (21:48.26) and Priscilla Madriz (21:50.44) were in the top 20 at 17th and 18th, respectively, and Brenna Bules (22:45.61) was 23rd. Alejandra Iniguez (23:06.19) also competed for the Whippets.
Adams Central’s Jenna Cecrle placed fifth with a time of 20:42.21 and is the lone Patriot qualifier. Also running for Adams Central was Sadie Loehr (23:22.67), Brooke Allen (23:56.65), and Addie Cass (24:03.89).
Teagan Jarosik (23:40.14) and Jessie Himmelberg (28:37.63) both ran for South Central, though neither qualified for the state meet.
Konner Verbeck led the Whippet boys with a fourth-place finish, running the race in 17 minutes, 9.52 seconds. Teammates Cooper Land (17:34.12) and Charlier Hurt (17:34.70) also finished in the top 10, placing ninth and 10th, respectively.
Alex Brais (18:30.55) finished 26th for Minden, while Connor Carpenter (18:35.29) and Kole Nielsen (18:40.98) also ran for the Whippets.
Adams Central’s Luke Bonifas had Tribland’s highest finish, crossing the line in third with a time of 17:01.06. The Patriots were fourth as a team, just missing out at qualifying for state. Kyto Warner (18:03.42) also just missed qualifying as an individual for state, placing 16th. Tarin Confer (18:16.02), Reuben Barry (18:54.74), Tristin Klinger (19:31.26), and Jonah Snell (19:34.04) also ran for Adams Central.
South Central had a pair of runners qualify for the state meet. Brayton Jarosik placed sixth with a time of 17:16.06, and Logan Menke was 14th, finishing in 17:44.01.
Theo Kathman (20:40.90), Jacob Hagemeier (20:56.49), Itzamna (21:19.26), and Zach Brennfoerder (24:44.97) also competed for the Raiders.
D-3
MINDEN — St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas, defending Class D girls state champion, will be heading back to Kearney to defend her title after winning the Class D, District 3 race.
Vargas finished the race in 19 minutes, 20.6 seconds. The Hawkettes finished third as a team, meaning the whole squad will qualify for state. Megan Vrooman finished ninth with a time of 22:05.33, and Lucia Bykerk had a time of 23:05.44. Rachel Benal (24:31.96) and Lauren Redinger (25:10.28) also competed for STC.
Ladelle Hazen (21:14.69) placed sixth for Red Cloue/Blue Hill while teammate Ellie Janda (22:10.51) was 12th. Both will compete at the state meet.
Emma Saathoff was the only Doniphan-Trumbull runner to qualify, placing 11th with a time of 22:08.33.
On the boys side, the Cardinals punched their ticket to the state meet by placing third. Owen Schultz led D-T with a 10th-place finish and a time of 18:54.89. Harrison Sjuts (19:07.99) was 14th, while Carter Schultz (19:34.54), Samuel Shafer (19:37.31), and Andrew Stock (19:41.70) also ran for the Cardials.
Franklin’s Kyler Carraher (18:12.49) had Tribland’s top finish, placing third.
St. Cecilia’s Roberth Hrnchir will go to Kearney for the state meet after placing 15th.
No Kenesaw runners advanced to the state meet and no individual results were available.
D-1
McCOOL JUNCTION — Fillmore Central’s Garrett Nichols and Conner Nun both qualified for the state cross country meet by finishing in the top 10 at the Class D, District 1 meet on Thursday. Nichols was third with a time of 17 minutes, 31.6 seconds, and Nun was eighth, finishing the race in 17:53.8. Deshler’s Gradyn McDonald also punched his ticket to state with a 15th-place finish and a time of 18:04.9.
In the girls race, Thayer Central’s Megan Lukert and Sydney Escritt earned medals and state tournament berths. Lukert was 13th and ran the race in 21:47.8, and Escritt was 15th (22:19.0).
