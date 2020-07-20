Wendell Leon Felsburg, 78, died July 18, 2020, at Parkview Care Center in Osborne, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Felsburg of Gaylord; his sister Martha (Bill) Watkins of Cummings, GA; his brother Keith (Esmerelda) Felsburg of Lake Elsinore, CA; daughters, NormaJean Felsburg of Norton, KS; Loretta (Danny) Standley of Wichita, KS; and Wendy (Shawn) Luman of Hutchinson, KS; his grandchildren, SkyeAnne (Tyson) Kline, William (Jessica) Felsburg, Cassandra, Jared, Jonah, Micah and Nathaniel Standley, and Ryan Luman; and four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, and his youngest brother, David Felsburg.
A visitation will be held from 5PM until 7PM on Sunday evening July 26, 2020 at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary in Smith Center.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30AM on July 27, 2020 at the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary in Smith Center KS.
Burial with full military honors in the Gaylord Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be given to DAV and/or American Legion Riders and sent in care of the mortuary.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary of Smith Center, KS.
