After Hastings College’s 45-23 win over Bethany, Kan., Saturday, Bronco players Travis Soucie, Frank Jalbert and Josh Miller were asked who they’d like to play in the second round of the NAIA playoffs.
The three looked at each other and then Miller spoke.
“I’d like to go to California,” the HC quarterback said.
As it turns out, he’ll get his wish.
The No. 3 Broncos will travel to Azusa, Calif., to face Azusa Pacific Saturday at 6 p.m. PST for an NAIA quarterfinal game.
HC coach Ross Els said the pairing is fair.
“At this point, I’m just glad to be playing,” he said. “The fact that they are the defending national champion should serve as added motivation for our kids.”
HC is the only one of the top four teams to go on the road this week. No. 1 Georgetown, Ky., No. 2 Northwestern Oklahoma State and No. 4 Mary, N.D., all will play at home.
“That’s a financial decision for the NAIA,” Els said. “Basically, Azusa Pacific buys games. They outbid everybody in the country because they know they’ll always be on the road if they don’t.”
The No. 7 Cougars (8-2) beat Doane 31-12 in the first round.
Note: Azusa Pacific, with its home-field advantage, knocked off Hastings College in the ensuing quarterfinal game in California, 38-35. The Cougars then fell to Georgetown 66-35 in the semifinal. The 1999 NAIA national champion was Northwestern Oklahoma State, which beat Georgetown 34-26 on December 18 of that year.
