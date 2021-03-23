Expectations of drier-than-normal conditions in the coming months notwithstanding, the first week of spring has started off soggy in Tribland — and rain chances remain in the forecast off and on through Friday, the National Weather Service reports.
As of Tuesday afternoon, NWS was predicting a slight chance of rain and a high of 50 degrees on Wednesday; a 30% chance of rain, then rain and snow on Wednesday night; a partly sunny day on Thursday with a high of 52; and then a 30% chance of more rain on Friday, followed by a 20% chance of rain that night.
Nearly 10 inches of rain have fallen in certain Tribland locations over the past two weeks, and nearly 3 inches fell Sunday and Monday, with more rainfall recorded on Tuesday.
Here are some rainfall totals for the two-day period that ended early Tuesday morning, courtesy of the National Weather Service and the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network (NeRAIN). It was continuing to rain at many locations at the time these numbers were recorded Tuesday morning.
Southwest of Juniata: 2.84 inches
West of Hastings: 2.72
North of Hastings: 2.57
West of Doniphan: 2.28
Northwest of Giltner: 2.0
Northeast of Ayr: 2.59
North of Roseland: 2.84
Southeast of Minden: 2.66
South of Hildreth: 2.55
Northeast of Franklin: 1.77
Southwest of Bladen: 2.07
East of Blue Hill: 1.71
Southeast of Harvard: 2.35
Southeast of Grafton: 1.55
Southeast of Lawrence: 2.25
Southeast of Deweese: 2.11
Northwest of Oak: 2.1
East of Davenport: 2.1
Southwest of Deshler: 1.47
West of Hebron: 1.13
Lebanon, Kan.: 1.92
Smith Center, Kan.: 1.67
The last two weeks have brought abundant rainfall to many Tribland locations. Some of the cumulative total precipitation numbers for March 9-23, courtesy of NeRAIN, include:
Southeast of Hastings: 9.76 inches
Northeast of Doniphan: .8.37
Northeast of Ayr: 8.18
Northwest of Juniata: 7.50
Southeast of Kenesaw: 7.0
Southeast of Roseland: 5.49
Southeast of Minden: 7.37
Northeast of Franklin: 6.83
Southwest of Naponee: 6.11
Southwest of Bladen: 7.76
East of Red Cloud: 4.72
Southeast of Guide Rock: 5.0
Northeast of Superior: 4.41
North of Carleton: 3.04
West of Geneva: 5.1
Southeast of Fairmont: 6.06
Southeast of Harvard: 7.34
Northwest of Giltner: 6.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.