SUTTON — If St. Cecilia’s start was a dream, Sutton’s was a nightmare.
The No. 3-rated Hawkettes split eight 3-pointers between the first two quarters while the Fillies amassed just two makes in 22 attempts.
“We buried ourself out of the gate,” said Sutton head coach Josh Rapp. “You don’t really want to give up eight 3s in a game and (St. Cecilia) hit it in the first half. There was no coming back from the start that they had.”
The previously undefeated Fillies were stunned. Hardly anything fell through the hoop for the home team, and rarely any second chances given by the visitors in a 55-21 loss Friday night.
St. Cecilia, which shot 50% for the game, opened 6-for-10 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the 3-point arc.
“It was a dream start as far as shooting the ball,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt, whose team was 11-of-18 with eight 3s after 16 minutes.
The coach wasn’t sure he’s seen his team shoot that well in practice before.
“Probably not even on our best day,” Berndt said. “I know we’ve got kids that can really shoot it, but we did everything and executed right to get a good shot and our kids were shot-ready and they were confident and knocked them down.”
Emma Landgren drained her only two 3s in the first quarter. Bailey Kissinger and Katharine Hamburger also nailed shots from deep.
Shaye Butler and Erin Sheehy accounted for the next four makes from beyond the arc as part of a second-quarter effort that boosted St. Cecilia to a controlling 32-8 lead by halftime.
“We haven’t really had everyone get hot on the same night,” Berndt said. “It’s been one or two and kind of sporadic. But I guess when it rains it pours. It just kept going and going and you didn’t want to say anything to them, you just want to let it roll while you can.”
Butler led the Hawkettes (5-1) with four 3s, adding her final triple early in the third period.
St. Cecilia cooled off from range, finishing just 1-for-7 across the second half, but its early effort there cleared scoring lanes inside. Kissinger exploited the gaps in Sutton’s defense, which was extended to guard the 3, with four layups in the third quarter and one in the fourth that increased her output to a game-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
“We knew they were tough defensively, so when we started hitting from outside, it kind of opened just some driving lanes and post touches, as well,” Berndt said. “We always want to play inside out, but tonight it happened to be outside-in.”
Addie Kirkegaard added nine points for the Hawkettes, seven of which came in the fourth.
Sutton’s offense was paced by Kylie Baumert’s seven points; she had five of the team’s eight in the first half.
The Fillies, Rapp said, played near opposite to the brand of basketball that won them their first five games. It started with patience, which Sutton played with very little of Friday night, and sound defense.
“We didn’t do either well tonight,” Rapp said. “That’ll end up with the score like it was tonight.”
The early 3-pointers helped St. Cecilia recover from its foul trouble after Kissinger picked up two fouls in the first quarter and Kirkegaard and Hamburger were each whistled for one.
Hamburger hauled in 11 of St. Cecilia’s 32 rebounds, corralling many of the 16 3-pointers that the Fillies missed.
“We were going to try to limit them to one long shot and we wanted to keep it to one long shot,” Berndt said.
STC (5-1)..............18 14 14 9 — 55
SUT (5-1)....................5 3 6 7 — 21
St. Cecilia (55)
Erin Sheehy 2-5 0-0 5, Bailey Kissinger 7-9 1-2 16, Shaye Butler 4-6 0-0 12, Addie Kirkegaard 3-6 3-3 9, Katharine Hamburger 2-5 2-4 7, Emma Landgren 2-3 0-0 6, Ryann Sabatka 0-2 0-0 0, Alli Stritt 0-1 0-0 0, Addie Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Olivia Kvols 0-1 0-0 0, Tatum Krikac 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Schneider 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-40 6-9 55.
Sutton (21)
Xytlaly Bautista 1-11 0-0 2, Kate Griess 0-9 0-2 0, Dayvie Perrien 1-5 0-0 3, Kylie Baumert 2-4 3-6 7, Julia George 3-6 0-0 6, Gracie Nuss 0-2 0-0 0, Tymerie Steinhauer 0-2 0-0 0, Alivia Huxoll 1-1 1-2 3, Jadyn Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Melaney Nuss 0-0 0-0 0, Evianna Mendez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 8-40 4-10 21.
Three-point goals — STC 9-18 (Sheehy 1-4, Kissinger 1-2, Butler 4-5, Hamburger 1-2, Landgren 2-2, Stritt 0-1, Demuth 0-1, Kvols 0-1); SUT 1-17 (Bautista 0-5, Griess 0-3, Perrien 1-5, G. Nuss 0-2, George 0-2).
Rebounds — STC 32 (Hamburger 11); SUT 20 (Perrien 5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.