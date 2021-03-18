The Hastings Solid Waste Facility is where rubber meets the load this week, as residents of Adams County are dumping tons of worn out tires for recycling at 725 S. Southern Hills Drive.
Hosted by the city of Hastings and its solid waste department, the free tire-recycling event rolled out last Saturday and is slated to continue through Saturday at noon, or until the 350-ton scrap tire limit is reached per stipulations of a $43,178 grant from Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
The event is open exclusively to residents of Adams County, excluding tire retailers, dealers and other businesses that collect state tire disposal fees. It is the fourth such event hosted by the solid waste department through NDEE, with 316 tons of tires collected in 2015. Previous events were in 2013 and 2009.
Wryan Wright of Hastings braved 30-degree weather Thursday morning to drop off tires that had been gathering around his farm’s shop for roughly a decade. His collection of 40 tires emptied from his dump trailer over two trips included mostly old pivot tires.
“I like bringing them here so we can keep our environment clean,” he said. “I don’t want to throw them in a hole, so we hold them until we can do things like this. I hate it when people dump stuff in the ditch.”
The discarded tires are collected by Resource Management Co. in Browneil, Kansas, and shredded into crumb rubber used to create syngas (synthetic gas), high-quality oil, recovered carbon black and high-quality steel.
“I would encourage everybody to dig deep to get things cleaned up,” Twylia Sekavec, RMC president, said Thursday. “Look in the back of the garage or barn or pasture and get that stuff out of there. Now is the time.”
Participants must unload their own tires, with no tires larger than regular agriculture tractor tires permitted. Grant stipulations require all tires be off rims and free of ice, water and debris.
Vehicles and tires must originate from Adams County and are required to follow the flow of scale traffic in and out of the facility. Required customer documentation includes each participant’s name, address, phone number, number of tires and tire origin.
As of Thursday morning, more than 318 customers had taken advantage of the free event, with 72 customers depositing an estimated 66.82 tons Saturday; 102 customers, 112.89 tons Monday; 90 customers, 41.26 tons Tuesday; and 54 customers, 35.29 tons Wednesday.
“We’ve had great response on this,” Solid Waste Superintendent Jack Newlun said Thursday. “We’ve had a lot of advertisement for the better part of a month-and-a-half on this event. We kind of got caught on the weather end of it with 5 ½ inches of rain at the start, but people have pursued through, and a tremendous amount of used tires have been picked up and taken away.”
With more accommodating weather in the forecast the rest of the week, Newlun said he expects the facility to reach its limit of 350 tons of tires collected at some point.
“The way the daily trends have been going throughout the bad weather and in the mud, we fully expect to reach our maximum limit,” he said. “People have prepared themselves and taken advantage and the weather is not deterring them because they know this is an event that’s not going to come around again right away.”
Customers arriving on Saturday should expect lines, particularly during morning peak hours, as vehicles will be weighed going in and out of the facility.
With available tax money on the decline for such events statewide, Newlun urges residents to take advantage of this waning opportunity to rid themselves of unsightly tires in a responsible manner. Dumping them is illegal, unsightly, unsafe, and an unwelcome alternative to recycling, he said.
“In this day and age you never want to leave the tire store with a trunk-load of used tires,” he said. “It’s better to have them disposed of at the tire shop. If we take them away, the tires seem to end up sitting in backyards, sitting beside garages, or out in roadside ditches illegally dumped. In the hot of the summer with rain, that’s just a good place for mosquitoes and other vectors to be happening in our society.
“We thank the public for taking pride in their community, landscapes, farms and villages to make sure things are cleaned up. An unsightly tire lying around does nobody any good.”
