GRAND ISLAND — Minden’s clinching of a state tournament berth Tuesday was special in more than one way.
The program, which dominated the 2000s in Class C with four championships, is coached by one of the former players from those banner years.
Whitney Maulsby won three state titles with the Whippets, and now in her fourth season as co-head coach has helped lead the largely-successful program back to the promised land.
Just four years ago, prior to Maulsby and Katie Jorgensen taking over, Minden had just two golfers out.
“That was devastating to me,” Maulsby said. “The year after that happened, we took over. And now we’ve built to eight girls, which isn’t that many, but it’s better than two. To go from having two girls and then four years later, making it to state as a team, we couldn’t ask for anything more.”
The Whippets edged Grand Island Central Catholic by one point for second place with a combined score of 400 at Indianhead Golf Club in the Class C, District 4 tournament.
“It got a little nerve-wracking,” Maulsby said. “As coaches, this was the first time we’ve ever been in contention to make it to state, so it was a little tough for us, but coming off the back stretch we had girls shooting scores on holes that they’ve never done before, we had girls cheering each other on, we had a whole community behind us and we just pulled it out.”
Senior transfer Kendall Colby led the Whippets, carding an 86 and finishing fourth individually. Colby birdied hole No. 6 and recorded five pars.
“We got lucky with her,” Maulsby said of Colby transferring from Franklin. “We got her for one year and she’s kind of led the team all year. She’s definitely changed the girls’ mentality to be more driven and more competitive. Even though we got her for one year, she changed us for good.”
Leah Livingston, a junior, finished in 12th place with a 97.
“She’s improved 100 strokes since her freshman year,” Maulsby said of Livingston. “She shot a 97 today and in a meet freshman year she shot over 200.”
Kaylee Smith and Callie Whitten rounded out the team scoring for Minden, shooting 107 and 110, respectively.
“We knew that if we played how we normally do that we’d have a good shot (to qualify),” Maulsby said. “We knew if we played a little better that we had a shot at runner-up. But we knew there’d be a couple teams nipping at our heels.”
The expectations for Minden are high, but Maulsby said there are a number of factors that could affect the scoring at state.
“I think Kendall could be right up there with the top three. I think it depends on how she feels that day and the weather, definitely,” Maulsby said. “Leah is getting to the point where she could be a medalist if she really played her best. The rest of them have all played really even this year, which gives us the best shot, because if you have a group who all play consistent and together, you have just as good a shot as anybody.
“We’re excited to get there and get some experience. We have some young girls coming up next year, so to be able to say that we’ve been there and these girls aren’t nervous their first time, it’ll be wonderful.”
Doniphan-Trumbull sophomore Kelsey Essex finished one spot out of a state-qualifying spot with her 96 Tuesday that earned her 11th place. Essex parred hole Nos. 7 and 17 in her effort that led the Cardinals, who finished ninth as a team with a collective 480.
Sydney Rainforth shot a 108, Katelyn Varah turned in a 137, and Hailey Keezer carded a 139.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.