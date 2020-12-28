MINDEN — The Minden girls basketball team’s defense has been playing well for the Whippets as of late. In the three games prior to Monday’s holiday tournament opener, Minden has allowed an average of just under 30 points per game and has forced a plentiful amount of turnovers along the way.
In the Whippets’ first game of the home holiday tournament, they stuck with the same game plan, forcing Loomis to commit 23 turnovers. Meanwhile, the home squad got a nice lift from Bailee Schurmann on offense, as Minden recorded a 57-45 victory.
“We did a good job of getting to shooters, and we got out and pressured them a little bit and created some steals,” said Minden head coach Taylor Maulsby. “We got our defense going, which is good.”
The Whippets had to overcome a start that was far from ideal. Minden quickly fell behind 9-1 in the first 4 minutes, 26 seconds of the game and didn’t score its first field goal until the 1:37 mark. But Minden ended the first period on a 9-4 run to make it a 13-10 Wolves’ lead.
Then, the tide really changed in the second, when the Whippets’ defense clamped down.
Loomis shot just 3-for-8 in the period and turned the ball over six times for a first-half total of 16. Meanwhile, Minden poured in 17 points in the period on 6-for-14 shooting, taking a 27-22 advantage into the halftime break.
“I thought the second quarter was probably the turning point in the game. We got out and pressured them and got into the open floor,” Maulsby said.
The Whippets extended their lead over the Wolves in the third quarter, thanks in large part to the perimeter shooting of Schurmann. The Minden senior squared up for a trio of 3-pointers in the frame, accounting for nine of the team’s 14 points. On the night, Schurmann finished with seven treys, leading all scorers with 21 points.
Maulsby said Schurmann has the confidence to drain a long range shot at any point in the game.
“She’s done a good job the last couple games and is really shooting it well,” he said of Schurmann’s performance. “We always knew she was a really good shooter. She kind of struggled in the beginning of the year, but she does a good job. If she’s in the corner and she’s open she’s going to shoot it, and she knocks a lot of them down.”
Loomis didn’t go away quietly, despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half. Twice late in the fourth, the Wolves made it a two-possession game, but each time Minden responded with a clutch basket to extend the lead.
The Whippets ended the game on a 6-0 run to secure the victory.
“We kind of slowly let them back in it doing some uncharacteristically dumb things with the basketball, which sometimes you see after Christmas break. But we made four big free throws at the end,” the Whippets coach said. “You never know quite what you’re going to get after break, but the girls pulled through and got a win against a good Loomis team.”
Abby Rehtus and Sloane Beck joined Schurmann in double figures with 10 and 13 points, respectively. Beck and Sarah Hultquist both led the team with nine rebounds each. Hultquist added seven points while Hannah Merrill chipped in four and Payton Weeder had two.
Alexis Billeter paced the Loomis offense with 13 points, and Dylan Petersen was right behind her with 12.
The second day of games for the tournament was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but the impending weather forecasted for Tuesday has pushed the games to Wednesday. Minden will play Axtell at 3 p.m.
Boys
The Minden boys scored nearly 75% of their points in the first and fourth quarters of Monday’s battle with Loomis, but the 60-point total was not enough to overcome the offensive lull in the second and third periods, as the Whippets fell to the high-powered Wolves 72-60 in the first game of the holiday tournament.
“We got out in transition and played really well in the first quarter. Twenty-two points in a quarter is really good. We shot it well, but then they went to a 2-3 zone and we bogged down and quit trying to play as fast. It definitely changed our mentality,” said Minden head coach Carter Pratt.
Loomis has proven to be one of the top teams in Class D-2, building a record of 7-1 on the season with the only loss coming at the hands of unbeaten C-2 foe Amherst in a three-point defeat. And the two cogs making the Wolves’ engine go are Shay Swanson and Quinn Johnson, who combined to score 51 of the team’s 72 points.
Swanson went 10-for-16 from the floor with 27 points while Johnson was perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line en route to 24 points. Each player also hauled in 10 rebounds to record a pair of double-doubles.
“The game plan was to try and take it away from Johnson, but we knew Swanson can get down hill with ease,” Pratt said. “They’re two really good players. I like to think we could take them away a little better than we did, but kudos to them for playing well.”
Minden opened the game shooting 10-for-16 from the floor and poured in 22 points, with baskets coming from seven different Whippets. The extremely efficient shooting helped Minden go into the second quarter with a narrow two-point advantage over Loomis.
But in the second frame, the Wolves changed looks on the defensive end, and that threw off Minden, which went 1-for-11 from the field and scored just six points. The lack of scoring led to a 32-28 deficit at the break.
Loomis outscored the Whippets 18-10 in the third to push the lead to 12. And even Minden’s 22-point fourth quarter couldn’t draw it any closer to the Wolves, who matched that same scoring output in the final eight minutes.
The Whippets were at the wrong end of the rebounding battle, by quite a big margin. The Wolves nearly doubled up Minden on the boards 37-19. Pratt said his squad needs to show more determination in getting to the loose balls.
“We preach getting hits, but we struggled with that. I don’t know if it’s a mentality thing, that we just lose focus for a little while and don’t get our hits,” Pratt said. “We had a couple good check outs where we just didn’t pursue the ball. The ball bounced around and they beat us to loose balls.”
Dawson Lockhorn led the Whippets with 13 points, hitting three treys in the game. Carter Harsin added 10 points. Caden Bradley tallied eight points, while Ryan Johnson had seven and Dylan Janda and Seth Hauserman each finished with six. Braden Bates and Braiden Schroeder contributed with five points apiece.
Minden will face off with Axtell Wednesday at 5 p.m. to conclude the holiday tournament.
