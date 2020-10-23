KEARNEY — As Minden head cross country coach Shawn Wheelock refreshed his phone to reveal the updated results after the Class C boys race, he had one thought.
"I'm pretty dang excited looking at this," he said.
The Whippets placed eighth as a team with 125 points, with Konner Verbeck and Cooper Land finishing just outside the medal stand in a highly competitive Class C field. The winner of the race — Hartington's Carson Noecker — won the race in 15 minutes, 22.21 seconds, which was the best time of the day.
Wheelock was proud of his team's effort, especially considering all of his runners will be back next season.
"We had a good day. And we return everybody," he said. "I'm excited about the middle school group we have coming in, and this is going to be a pretty formidable team in the future. I'm pretty happy."
Verbeck finished 23rd with a time of 17 minutes, 31.4 seconds while Land was right behind him in 24th at 17:33.1. The two runners said competing alongside one another during the race pushed them even harder.
"Throughout most of the race, he was 10-15 feet ahead of me, and on the backside, someone said we were right around 20th. We both just made a drive for it and we finished. We gave it our all," Verbeck said. "We pushed on each other. I don't think either of us could have run the way we did without each other."
"We met each other at about 1,000 meters, and neither one of us wanted to lose to the other," Land said. "We really challenged ourselves. I'm sure it made us 20 seconds each just racing each other, which was really our strategy from the beginning of the race; we just wanted to challenge each other as much as we could and pass people from the mile on."
Land said the field of runners was extremely talented, saying there's no other meet that can prepare you for facing that kind of competition. Verveck agreed, saying the state meet really reveals just how good the state is at running.
"There are so many good guys that don't even get into the top 20 that are phenomenal runners. It's one of the best competitions out there. I love it," he said.
Throughout the day, runners were battling the elements as well. Temperatures were in the 30s but the wind chill was in the 20s. But Verbeck said once the race started, the effects of the weather conditions just sort of went away.
"For me, it was just tunnel vision, honestly. I just kept seeing the guy in front of me; I didn't even feel the cold out there at all," he said. "When that gun goes off, it's like nothing else matters, just the guy in front of me and then the next guy."
While Wheelock was plenty pleased with the way his team competed, he still felt like his strategy for the runners may have left something out on the course.
"I'm probably going to own this a little bit. I wanted our guys to be a little more conservative and get stronger as the race goes on and just try to tone it down a little bit. Sometimes we get a little too excited and get out too fast, but we may have dug too deep of a hole," the coach said. "The times are still pretty dang good, though, so I'm happy with it."
Tribland results
8, Minden
Konner Verbeck 17:31.33; Cooper Land 17:33.05; Charlie Hurt 18:09.79; Connor Carpenter 18:43.84; Alexander Brais 18:43.93; Kole Nielsen 19:30.33
Tribland individual results
Brayton Jarosik, South Central 17:38.2; Logan Menke, South Central 18:36.9; Luke Bonifas 18:38.1;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.