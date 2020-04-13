Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Oct. 13, 2004, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
GRAND ISLAND — The Minden girls golf team’s gallery was easy to spot Tuesday on the final day of the Class C state meet at Grand Island’s Riverside Country Club.
The faithful Whippet followers were clad in bright neon-green T-shirts that had “Minden, where history repeats its self” printed in big, bold, black letters across the them.
And the shirts couldn’t have been more true.
Minden captured its third-straight girls golf title Tuesday, by running away with the Class C crown. Minden, which posted an opening day team score of 357 Monday, did even better Tuesday with a 345. The Whippets’ total of 702 was more than 40 strokes better than second-place finisher Norfolk Catholic’s 743.
“There were a lot of people who thought we couldn’t do this — especially after losing (Kristen Kosch) from last year’s team,” Minden coach Steve Exstrom said. “We preached all year about the team. Individual medals are great, but the team was always our first goal.
“It’s an awesome feeling, winning it again. But this year the girls seemed to come out at every meet and play better than before. They kept outdoing themselves. I just had to get out of the way and let them play golf.”
The team’s total of 345 Tuesday was its best score of the season.
Whitney Schwenka led the team with a two-day total of 163. The senior shot a final round 78 to tie for third place overall.
“I knew I could do better (Tuesday) than I played (Monday),” Schwenka said. “Nobody thought we could do it, but we all felt we could. That gave us good incentive. It’s kind of hard to believe that we did it, but it feels great to win.”
Fellow senior Lindsay Exstrom also came away with a medal. Exstrom shot an 85 Monday and an 84 Tuesday for a two-day total of 169. She finished tied for seventh overall.
“We practiced and worked all summer for this,” Exstrom said. “This means a lot to us — to capture our third straight title. It was our goal the entire year, to three-peat, and we got it.”
The medal and the win were especially important for Coach Exstrom and his daughter Lindsay. The two shared a memorable hug at the medal stand when Steve put the ribbon over his daughter’s head.
“The team was doing great and I was 99.9 percent sure that we had it won halfway through the second day,” Steve Exstrom said. “So I made a point to go watch Lindsay on the back nine. They were her last nine holes of high school golf and I didn’t want to miss them.”
Lindsay Exstrom didn’t play golf as a freshman, instead opting to play volleyball. She picked up the sport only a few short weeks before the start of her sophomore year.
She shot a 228 in her first tournament that year. Last year, her improvement was drastic as she finished ninth at state.
“It means a lot for me to do this well, especially because my dad is my coach,” Lindsay Exstrom said. “That makes it really special. I’ll never forget this.”
The Whippet scoring was rounded out by fellow senior Kate Jacobsen who shot a two-day total of 185. Teammate Lauren Gokie finished with an 89 Tuesday to post a total of 185. Meghan Bunger shot a 204 for the tournament.
