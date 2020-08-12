MINDEN — Minden’s 2019 season ended in a subdistrict final, one night after a thrilling five-set upset of Southern Valley.
The Whippets are a much different looking team this fall with the graduation of five seniors, including one of the best players in program history in Jensen Rowse.
Although Rowse was forced into a setter role last year to give her team the best opportunity to succeed, she finished her career with 1,638 kills, with a termination percentage of .339.
The Whippets, who finished 19-17, will miss her leadership, as well.
A group of younger players is expected to step up and fill the voids left. Maylee Kamery leads all returners after tallying 255 kills as a sophomore. Sarah Hultquist, now a senior, scored on 109 attacks last year.
Bailey Rogers racked up 476 digs in her freshman season. Kamery dug up 257 balls and assisted on 222 in the 6-2 offensive scheme.
Minden opens the year on the road at Ord Aug. 27.
2020 schedule
August
27, at Ord; 29, Minden invite
September
1, at McCook, Chase County; 3, at Holdrege, Lexington triangular; 10, Phillipsburg, Kan.; 15, Aurora, Adams Central; 18-19, at Gothenburg invite; 24, at Gothenburg; 26, at Holdrege invite
October
1, at Sandy Creek, Centura; 6, at Superior; 8, at Ogallala, Broken Bow; 13, at Cozad; 15, at Southern Valley, Alma; 23, at Southwest Conference tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.