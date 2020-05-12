Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the May, 17, 1993, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
As a former full-time player on the PGA Tour, Hastings native Jim White has seen plenty of professional golfers, but not many with the potential of John Daly.
White, who joined Daly and three fellow state golf professionals Monday in a ‘skins’ game at Lochland Country Club, said playing a round with Daly is a remarkable experience.
“He has no idea how good he is or how good he could be,” said White, who played full time on the PGA Tour from 1977-81. “I’ll bet he shot 5-under par out here today without even trying.”
White, along with the rest of the gallery, watcher in amazement as Daly’s tee shot reached the landing are shy of the green for the second straight year on Lochland’s famed 18th hole.
White, like everyone else before that has played the course, took his two shots over the lake.
“I can’t imagine the energy you would have to generate to make that shot,” White said to members of the gallery, who challenged White and. the other club professionals to duplicate the shot.
“To me, it’s unexplainable how he can hit the ball so much further and straighter than everyone else. He doesn’t even understand his own talent. The only one who can decide how good he can be is John Daly.”
Besides a steady rain that pelted down on the fivesome on and off throughout the back nine holes, White said some of the players’ performances may have been hurt by the speed of play. The group completed the 18-hole exhibition in three hours, 15 minutes.
“We came out with the idea today that we wanted to play really fast,” White said. “But I think in some situations, we might have played a little too fast. I’m not a slow player myself, but I even felt like we were moving too briskly at time.”
White, who won skins with a birdie on No. 10 and par at No. 12, had a chance to pick up an $1,800 skin on the 18th, but missed a 20-foot putt by inches.
