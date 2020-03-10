Disney/Pixar’s latest film “Onward” underperformed at the box office with a weekend take of $39.1 million. One of the reasons for this gross is Disney poorly marketed “Onward,” and I’m not sure why this happened.
The studio essentially buried “Onward” before it had a chance to find a passionate audience. This burial is unfortunate because “Onward” is worth seeing. I especially recommend this to young children with a sibling or siblings. By the end of the movie, they’ll learn to appreciate their sibling(s) a bit more, and I’m sure every parent will be thankful for that.
In the first trailer for “Onward,” audiences saw a magical world populated by mermaids, trolls, and gnomes with a “they’re just like us” spin. Creatures of mystical worlds are seen performing mundane tasks like mowing the lawn, painting a house, or taking out the trash.
Then two brothers - one excited, the other reluctant - embarked on a quest. It was not clear what the quest was, and it certainly didn’t seem like this Pixar film had a plot that would bring an audience to tears. Honestly, it looked like a straightforward adventure story with decent animation but nothing groundbreaking.
The idea of a by-the-numbers adventure film might be a pull for some audiences, especially young boys. However, the parents of those young boys have expected more from Pixar in recent years, so to them, this one seems potentially skippable.
Fans and critics have labeled Disney/Pixar as an animation studio that grips audiences with their stunning animation then holds them with their masterful, dramatic storytelling. “Onward” didn’t seem to have either of these elements in the first trailer.
The marketing team at Pixar failed to communicate that “Onward” is a film that pulls at the heartstrings and has a compelling tale at its core. “Onward’s” screenplay by Dan Scanlon, Keith Bunin, and Jason Headley explores the desire for relationships with those who have passed and the realization that longing for a relationship with someone who has died can distract us from the existing relationships that surround us.
This concept wasn’t communicated to audiences until it was too late. The second trailer indicated to viewers that “Onward” was about two brothers and their quest to bring back their dead father for one day. “Onward” was more poignant than the studio initially presented to moviegoers.
In the movie, two brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, are struggling to fit in. Ian is shy and awkward, which keeps him from having friends. Barley, on the other hand, is bold and desperately wants to honor the past by stopping those who wish to destroy important landmarks.
Unfortunately, being a history nut and chaining yourself to fountains doesn’t help a person gain friends easily.
Over time, these brothers discover that they both needed each other more than they needed “friends.” Barley learns from Ian to be level-headed and patient, and Ian learns to be bold and confident from Barley.
These two characters act as foils for one another, and they grow to love and respect each other more throughout the film. I think this relationship works so well because the actors playing the parts are excellent.
Tom Holland is Ian, and Chris Pratt is Barley, and each actor taps into what makes them immeasurably likable. Holland is instantly likable because he’s unassuming and innocent. He pulls audiences into his character because his vulnerability is relatable, and audiences love to root for an underdog.
Pratt is cast to connect with those people who are or want to be bold. Barley cares not a lick what others think about him and wears his heart on his sleeve. This is Pratt to a tee. If you’ve ever seen him in interviews or speaking at awards ceremonies, you’d know that the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor is authentic when talking about his beliefs and will not compromise to please everyone. Therefore, Barley is the perfect role for Pratt to play.
The marketing for the film may have been lacking, and “Onward” is struggling to find an audience, but I encourage you to dismiss your preconceptions of this film and see it. “Onward” is a delightful adventure story, but it is also as heartfelt as most Pixar properties. And there is something truly magical about that winning combination.
